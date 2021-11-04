the success of Squid Game allowed this other macabre series to hit the mark

The korean series Squid Game of Netflix has known such global success that it has become a real Societal phenomenon. A success that some seem to have difficulty managing. And if lately we talk a lot about the many drifts caused by the series, the fact is that another series may have benefited from the growing popularity of the Korean series, thus seeing its hearings explode.

contagious success

Released in mid-September 2021, the series Squid Game had time to spread across the planet, sparking what is possibly this year’s biggest series craze. Watched by more than 111 million subscribers on Netflix, it allowed a large audience to be interested in other foreign original productions in similar universes, thus giving the opportunity to another original series of the platform to gain notoriety, Alice in Borderland.

The Japanese series, adapted from the eponymous manga, had already been a success for Netflix when it originally aired in December 2020, but with the planetary triumph of the South Korean series, the streaming giant seized the opportunity to do Alice in Borderland a new success.





As reported by our colleagues at home Variety, during a seminar organized on Tuesday at TIFFCOM (the leading content market in Asia) on the occasion of the Tokyo International Film Festival, company executives gave participants an overview of the platform’s algorithms and recommendation strategies. Sakamoto Kaata, vice president in charge of Japanese content, mentioned the strategy of “3 C”, for “content, choice and conversation”. These programs aim to be appreciated everywhere, and must generate positive word-of-mouth, “social networks being a main source of interaction”Sakamoto explained.

a strategy that seems to be paying off

Michael Smith, Netflix affiliate product manager for Japan, also described how the new classification of content on the platform could spread their notoriety with the public, in particular thanks to the classification of a series under several affiliations. This reorganization allowed fans to Squid Game to be recommended Alice in Borderland, thanks to the new algorithm. He declared:

We were delighted to find that many members who discovered and watched “Squid Game” also saw “Alice” for the first time. Our service understood this connection between the two series and started recommending “Alice” to more members who have not yet seen the series. [Le résultat a été] a considerable hause of the worldwide audience for “Alice”. It returned to the top ten series in more than fifty countries around the world, more than nine months after its initial launch.

Although season two of Alice in Borderland was confirmed at the end of last year, we have not still no official announcement confirming a release date. However, the production of this second season apparently having started in July of this year, we can hope that it will appear on our screens for the summer of 2022.