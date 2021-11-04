the summary in advance of episode 264 of Thursday, November 4

Thursday November 4 in Here it all begins, who will see Gabrielle, Landiras’ ex, unload, and will welcome a star from More beautiful life… Ambre (Claire Romain, also polyamorous in her life) takes news from Deva, who still refuses to file a complaint. Faced with the insistence of her comrade, she decides to explain to him why. “I’m not 16, I’m 19“, says Deva (Kathy Packianathan), who has false papers to be able to stay in France under the status of unaccompanied minor.

Amber tries to trap Simony

During Simony’s class (Xavier Lafitte), Ambre does everything to agree to see her individually after the session. She wants to try to trick him and record him on her cell phone. Deva decides against this idea but Amber goes there anyway. Seeing that her plan doesn’t work, she says to Simony: “Couldn’t we find a way to get me a good grade?“But the teacher rejects this implication and chases it from the class when she tells him that she knows everything about his actions towards Deva. Amber then wants to denounce him on Instagram, but Deva prefers to tell everything to Clotilde, who assures her that ‘she will handle the problem. Later, Simony finds in her pocket a paper saying “if you do it again i destroy your life“.





Gaëtan makes a proposal to Stella

Ludivine tests new recipes for the family restaurant, but Noémie is not at all keen to change the menu. The tone rises, Gaëtan takes the defense of his sister and Noémie leaves. He then joins his partner to apologize but twists his ankle. Stella, who passed by while jogging, takes him to see Constance. Result of the races, Gaëtan has a sprain and must be immobilized for three weeks. He then asks Stella to help him ensure his sports lesson for the day, then suggests to Antoine to hire the young woman during her convalescence. Enthusiastic, Stella is about to kiss Gaëtan who pushes her away, reminding her that they cannot show themselves in public.

Tom is determined to seduce Salomé

At Double A, a client provokes Tom about his YouTuber career, but the latter remains calm. After the service, Salomé congratulates her comrade for his attitude. They discuss self-confidence and Tom ends up telling Salomé: "I think you are a beautiful, intelligent girl. I think you're good, and if you found out, you might have the world at your feet." Later, Anaïs warns Salomé to be wary of Tom who is, according to her, "a big tail". For his part, Tom goes to see Maxime to warn him that he is interested in Salomé, which Maxime takes badly.