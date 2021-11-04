the summary of episode 1051 of Friday, November 5

Friday November 5 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Victoria Abril makes a grand entrance and where Clémence Lassalas (Charlie) responds to rumors about her… After having crossed out Anna’s name from his list, the stranger bars that of Karim (Samy Gharbi has considered leaving the series) . He has been in prison since the day before. And he is already struggling with prisoners he helped send to cell … Karim then warns the guard: he should be in solitary confinement, because of his job as a cop! Martin and Georges are enraged to know their colleague there. Georges blames himself and confesses to Martin that he had sought information on Jim for Karim. And he is convinced that Karim is innocent! “He’s got what, 48 hours before he gets screwed?” Martin asked an expert to comb through the apartment, to prove that Karim was trapped.

William is gluten intolerant

Bénédicte (Honorine Magnier talks about her departure from Research Section) is staying with her brother. When William (Kamel Belghazi opens up) talks about his stomach aches, she suggests that he may be gluten intolerant. He agrees to be tested, if that can silence his sister. At the Spoon, at noon, William has a salad and announces to Aurore that his sister was right: he is gluten intolerant. Not enough to make a drama of it, you just need to change your eating habits. On the other hand, he admits, laughing, that it hurts him more to have to accept that his sister was right! He asks Aurore not to tell him anything. In the evening, Bénédicte asks William if he has taken the test and he claims to have forgotten. When Dorian (who is Rayane Huber?) Returns with pizzas, the doctor declines, claiming to be careful with his figure. For dessert, Bénédicte makes a gluten-free cake …

Victoire (Solène Hébert recounts her first complicated scene with Alexandre Varga) goes to collect her last things from Georges; she moved to the side, in Sandrine’s old apartment. At the hospital, she congratulates Benjamin for his investment in Léo Roussel, Audrey’s son. The two doctors seem to be getting off to a good start.





Raphaëlle manages to get Anna out of prison

Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret can’t wait to tour with Kamel Belghazi) learns that Anna has had a faint in prison. The guard warns her that she is not eating anything and has not stood up. The lawyer is afraid that she will make a suicide attempt. She explodes near Xavier and orders him to ask for Anna’s psychological expertise. But Xavier refuses to give him special treatment. “Would you rather be impartial and have his death on your conscience?” Anna (Maud Baecker reveals about “the whirlwind of nightmares” that his character is living) is taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation. Raphaëlle assures her that she will do everything to get her out before the end of the week. The psychologist tells the lawyer that with her report, she should have no trouble getting her out. Raphaëlle and Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin comments on Alex and Chloé’s return of flames) welcome Anna to her release. The lawyer takes the opportunity to slip to Chloe that she noticed that she and Alex were close… Anna, who must wear an electronic bracelet, warmly thanks her. Anna feels guilty about knowing Karim in prison because of her.

Samuel going to cheat Alma with Victoire?

Victoire (Solène Hébert sends a moving message to Juliette Tresanini) confides in Samuel that she spent a night with Benjamin, before knowing that it was him. “Is he the wrong move?” Victoire defends him: “It wasn’t his fault, he was really perfect.” Samuel asks if they plan to do it again. The start of a love triangle in Tomorrow belongs to us ! In the evening, Victoire, Samuel and Sofia toast the young woman’s last evening at home. Victoire regrets that Alma is not there, she would have liked to thank her. Sofia asks him about his new life as a bachelor. “It’s creepy, but I know I made the right decision. Besides, it’s okay to be free again.” She then receives a text from Benjamin for a proposal … Sofia encourages her, but Victoire believes that “it’s never a good idea to sleep with a guy you work with”. Later, Sofia (the condition set by Estelle Lefébure to film with her daughter Emma Smet) asks her father what is going on between him and Victoire. “You’re not going to cheat Alma with Victoire anyway?“He denies it, before asking her to mind his own business.

Marjorie is alive: did she kill Jim?

Raphaëlle and Virginie are delighted: they will now work in the same office! Xavier arrives and Raphaëlle confides in him that he is afraid that the person behind the plot against Karim and Anna will attack the psychologist. At the end of the episode, Marjorie Collet, who is alive and well, discovers that Anna has been released! Did she kill Jim?