the Toyota Prius, victim of an electronic problem

The programmers of the Japanese giant have visibly experienced a drop in vigilance last spring. Indeed, the manufacturer has just announced that a possible programming error had been noted on the Prius, plug-in hybrid variants included, assembled between May 31 and August 2. It was therefore decided to launch a recall, under code 21 SMD-076.

This fault affects the electronic control unit, called the ECU in Toyota language. This is the element that manages the entire hybrid system. The programming error can lead to incorrect interpretation of the transmission selector. To put it simply, some Prius may “think” that this selector is in Parking mode while it is in Drive. The hybrid system can therefore be cut off in traffic.





The Prius concerned, which barely more than a hundred in France, can be identified with the CE types (box K of the registration document) e6 * 2007/46 * 0340 * 04 for plug-in hybrid versions and e6 * 2007 / 46 * 0339 * 06 in the case of full hybrid.

The organized recall leads the Japanese group to make direct contact with the owners of the offending vehicles. If you have any questions about this operation, you can reach the Toyota France customer relations department on 01 47 01 60 30.