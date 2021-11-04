The world’s first unisex condom has just been developed

Women may finally be able to share the contraceptive burden with men. A small revolution that we owe to the Malaysian gynecologist John Tan Ing Ching who invented the first condom suitable for penises and vaginas.

The first latex condom dates back over 200 years. Two centuries later, a new invention turns contraception upside down: a unisex condom called Wondaleaf.

A component used to make surgical gloves

The model is the same as a conventional condom but all the difference is in the coating. “The non-adhesive part of the condom can be turned inside or out to make it a male or female condom,” explains John Tan Ing Ching, its inventor. A condom that is reversible by sex and covers the entire genital area, offering “additional protection”.

Wondaleafs are not made of latex but of polyurethane, a component, used to make surgical gloves or dressings, which is very thin (0.03mm), tough and waterproof. “Once you put it on, you often don’t feel it’s there,” promises the expert. It guarantees all sensations and adapts to all body types.





A revolution in contraception

“It will be a real addition to the many methods of contraception used in the prevention of unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, especially in Malaysia,” adds the gynecologist. This advance is “non-discriminatory” since it allows everyone to “take charge of their own sexual health, little …

