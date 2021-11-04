“There were quite strong moments of tension with Marine Le Pen before the tête-à-tête”

INTERVIEW – The host lifts the veil on the journey and personal lives of five women in “Une ambition intime”, on M6.

Five years after having launched “An Intimate Ambition” with politicians, Karine Le Marchand returns to M6 with an unprecedented film, this time focused on women in power.

TV MAGAZINE. – Why did you choose to interview women?

Karine LE MARCHAND. – In five years, the place of women has changed in society. There is an appropriation of women’s issues, especially since #MeToo. I was also sensitive to the way in which the women presidents of countries of the North handled the first wave of the Covid. So I suggested to M6 to do a program on women politicians in power. The channel financed a poll which showed that nine out of ten French people say they are ready to elect a woman. However, only Marine Le Pen leads a party and, since Édith Cresson, there has been no other woman prime minister.

“READ ALSO – Karine Le Marchand:” What is in the pants of politicians does not interest me! ”

How did you choose your five interlocutors?

What interested me was to see the mapping of major women politicians. So we have Valérie Pécresse, who is president of the region, Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, and Rachida Dati, mayor of the 7th arrondissement. I wanted someone from the government. Marlène Schiappa does not come from the seraglio, she embodies the new wave. It was interesting to know how you become a minister without having the codes. Finally, Marine Le Pen, president of her party, arrived in the second round of the presidential election. I chose to question her again to find out how she had experienced the last campaign and what lessons she had learned from it.

How is this show different from the one before?

I asked them to open the doors to their daily lives and they played along. We shot sequences at their homes, on vacation or at their workplace. We therefore have a completely free word on what they are, what they are going through, what they have experienced, and on the courage it takes to follow this path, because it is very difficult.

What did you discover through their testimonials?

They have often been confronted with misogyny, brakes, caricatures of themselves or criticism of their physique. They are also more accused of incompetence than men. They ultimately represent a lot the struggle of women.

Was it easy to convince them?

Yes, because they had seen the show. But, when I asked them to film their daily life, it got complicated. Rachida Dati played the game right away by agreeing to return to the city where she grew up. Anne Hidalgo, she felt that her political commitment is personal and did not want to involve her relatives in that. Finally, her mother, her sister, her husband testify. Politicians are afraid of being misunderstood or caricatured. They have a real distrust of journalists and vice versa, and this is very damaging.





“Marine Le Pen felt assaulted in her privacy” Karine Le Marchand

Was it easier with Marine Le Pen, whom you found?

There was confidence at the start. Then I told her that we had to shoot at her house, as she had no head office or office at the time, and that I wanted to interview her mother. She felt assaulted in her privacy. There were some pretty strong moments of tension before turning the tete-a-tete. She wanted to stop and me too. But, the interview went very well. I found it courageous that she returned to the debate and the post-campaign. Emotionally and psychologically, it is fascinating.

“READ ALSO – Karine Le Marchand:” The day before the interview with Marine Le Pen, I did not sleep ”

What struck you during the shoots?

I noted that none of these women had a disproportionate ambition, as I could see it five years ago with men who, from the age of 18, saw themselves as President of the Republic. I don’t know if it’s society or our parents that prevent us from seeing far, but we women don’t grow up with the idea that nothing is impossible and that we can claim the best. Me, I would have loved to be told, I would have saved time …

How did you experience the impact of “Une ambition intime” five years ago?

It has been an interesting moment in my career because I have won over a new audience, different from the one that watches “Love is in the meadow”. It also did me good that François Fillon said that he had won the primary of the right thanks to me. It was a dubbing and an effect between a show and a vote. It’s strong and a bit disturbing too …

How has this program made a difference?

I think it marked a turning point in the way political broadcasts were made. Since then, the light is much softer, the directors film profiles, hands… The programs have also evolved. Ruth Elkrief told Marine Le Pen about her cats… I have the feeling that things have changed.

Have you suffered from the criticisms?

What annoyed me were the misogynistic reviews that tended to say that my feet on the sofa, smirk and cleavage – when I didn’t have one – was a form of flirtation and futility. As a feminist, that pissed me off. Especially since I was very inspired by Françoise Giroud, who did her interviews barefoot on her sofa and was never accused of anything.

You call yourself a feminist. Is this show part of a fight?

The show has become militant without premeditation. I thought something was going to come out of all of this, but I didn’t realize to what extent women are prevented from advancing in politics. I am a feminist because things have to move forward and that we take the place that we will not be given.

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter.