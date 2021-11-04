“These unpublished photos” which suggests that Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès is still alive!

This atrocious news item has been fascinating the French for more than 10 years… The reason? More than a decade after the five-fold murder of his wife and four children, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès remains nowhere to be found! Seen for the last time in Roquebrune-sur-Argens (Var) on April 15, 2011, just a few days after the discovery of the killing, the father of the family has since completely vanished.





Considered one of the most wanted men in France, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès is still actively sought after. If the investigators consider the possibility that he is no longer of this world: dead or alive, the latter are determined to find him … The proof, a cyber-investigator at the origin of a Facebook research group fascinated by this affair recently spoke on the progress of his investigation. Asked by our colleagues from Konbini, Arjen said that his group had discovered new elements that change the business. “By hacking certain sites, we were able to find unpublished or never-seen photos in the press”, explained the cyber-investigator who even believes that Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès could even have joined research groups under a fake account to “muddy the waters” … “Xavier, before he disappeared, he had to say to himself: ‘There are people who are going to find clues, I have to cover these tracks.’ He did it for his site, the Commercial Route, which he made disappear, so maybe he did it on Facebook as well ”, said Arjen. A lead that the investigators assigned to this case could take seriously …

