this avant-garde feature was abandoned because it was too far ahead of its time

1998 was the year of splendor: France won the Football World Cup, Armageddon was released in cinemas in France and above all, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time landed on Nintendo 64. A legendary title whose gameplay could have benefited from an avant-garde feature, unfortunately too far ahead of its time.

always a little more sublime

Unmissable opus of the saga The Legend of Zelda, Ocarina of Time is a pearl whose splendor has survived the ages. Fans are now waiting for yet another remastered version in the face of its appearance, like many of the games in the series. But for now, Nintendo is turning a deaf ear, or at least the one who can’t hear. Despite the years, Ocarina of Time continues to stir up passions. A title ahead of its time that will influence the industry in many ways.

And lo and behold this week, a former developer ofOcarina of Time delighted fans of the genre by unveiling a gameplay extract suggesting a discontinued feature. A portal system however mentioned earlier in the year which demonstrates here proof of its existence. Exit the ocarina of this famous Link, make way for the front gates Portal.

when Link abandons the ocarina for portals

Unfortunately, although this feature has been tweaked enough to be playable on Nintendo 64, the limitations of the consoles of the time did not allow it to be optimal enough to be integrated into the final version of the game. Another hypothesis: the system has not appealed to decision-makers. Nevertheless, Giles Godard, the former developer in question, did not fail to detail the bottom of the creation of this feature:





“A few people asked me how I made the portals. The N64 only had 4mb of texture memory and the portals could range from a few pixels to a full screen, so drawing textures on them was out of the question. question. So after drawing the entire scene I created a viewport (a viewport) around each portal polygon, cleared the Z-Buffer (the depth buffer) inside the viewport then I drew the polygon with the maximum value of the Z-Buffer. In fact, I created a mask exactly where the portal polygon was. Then I moved the camera based on the angle of the current camera to the polygon, etc. and I redesigned the scene from there. The viewport did most of the work creating the new scene, but it got slower and slower the closer you got, because you were drawing two full scenes.

Once the new scene was drawn I would go through all the portals in that scene and start all of this over recursively, of course ignoring any portals that were outside of the viewport. A cool thing is that to make a mirror just mirror the position of the camera + the rotation and to make glass / crystal just move the camera slightly and change the angle according to the ‘refractive index.

Finally, do you know the tunnel effect you get when you put 2 mirrors opposite each other? The same thing happens if the portal on the other side can see its “parent”. So I had to limit the number of recursions, which also decided how long the corridor you can see. “

A technical explanation that should still delight fans of the genre. For others, it should be understood that this feature has been abandoned in favor of the Ocarina, undoubtedly considered more practical, faster and less burdensome for the console. Anyway, it’s nice to see thatOcarina of Time could have benefited from even more avant-garde features than expected. A portal system ahead of its time which will be enhanced in 2007 with Portal first of the name, first installment of the series of masterpieces of Valve.