This indecent proposal that Nolwenn Leroy received when she was only 19 years old! – news

Nolwenn makes a few confidences about her debut in Star Academy and reveals this request for a photo shoot, quite daring, that she had preferred to refuse at only 19 years old!

It’s not easy to win when you’re only 19! It is not Nolwenn Leroy who will say the opposite. Even though the singer, revealed in the second season of star Academy, still managed to resist what we wanted to impose on him. In this period of celebration of the 20th anniversary of TF1’s telechrochet, the one that promotes his new album The mare, cannot escape a few questions about his adventure at the castle. The opportunity for her to return to the sometimes too clean and rigid image that viewers had been able to have of her at the time. Not enough to prevent him from winning the 2002 edition of the program presented by Nikos Aliagas, but enough to stick a label of “diva” sometimes unpleasant.





An indecent request!

And the interpreter of Broken (her first hit) admits it herself today: “The chick who giggled in front of the cameras, it wasn’t me! I was terribly first degree“, admits Nolwenn Leroy in Paris Match, this week. And the one who is now the companion of tennis player Arnaud Clément, even reveals this astonishing proposal that had been made to her, just to remove this disturbing label, which was pursuing her: pose in Eve outfit for scandal magazine Interview. A request that some of his comrades who tended to say “amen to production requirements“might have accepted … But certainly not Nolwenn.

Nolwenn Leroy’s categorical response

Because, we will have understood, even very young the singer was not the woman to let her choices dictate, especially when it was a question of such a photo shoot: “I refused and it was normal, but a girl who asserts herself is always considered a boring!“, remark with ease the mother of little Marin, who was born in 2017.”I was 19 years old, I couldn’t start my journey by doing anything …“, even adds Nolwenn Leroy, who seems to justify his choice.