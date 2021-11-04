this laptop with OLED screen is 320 € cheaper

For its latest ultrabook, the Asus brand wanted to integrate an OLED panel, to offer a good visual experience, as well as the latest processor from Intel to ensure good power. Usually sold at a price of 1199 euros, this ZenBook 13-OLED-EVO-UX325 drops to 879.99 euros thanks to a flash sale on the Fnac website.

OLED technology is more and more present in our daily life, after our smartphones, our televisions, and even our consoles, the Asus brand offers a laptop PC introducing an OLED panel on its Zenbook range. But if the presence of this technology tends to drive up the price of the bill, it is becoming more and more democratic. Moreover, at the moment the Zenbook EVO-UX325 model improves its quality / price ratio thanks to a reduction of 27%.

Key takeaways from Asus ZenBook OLED

The quality of the Full HD OLED screen

Its weight of only 1.14 kg

The i5-1135G7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD combo (Intel Iris Xe GPU)

Good battery life coupled with fast charging

Priced at 1199.99 euros, the 13-inch Asus ZenBook EVO-UX325 ultrabook is currently at 27% and is now trading at 879.99 euros. This offer is valid until November 5, 2021.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look at the table below to find other offers for the Asus ZenBook 13 UX325.

A lightweight laptop without compromise with a sublime screen

What strikes first when we see this Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is its design. We feel the know-how of the manufacturer, who offers a sober and elegant design very successful. It also impresses with its small footprint. With 1140 grams on the scale for 1.39 cm of thickness, this 13-inch laptop offers a compact and light format that will therefore fit easily into a bag and will be the ideal traveling companion. Moreover, its very slim chassis is not poor in connectivity, there are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and the presence of a Micro-SD card reader comes complete it all.

But the great strength of this ultrabook is its screen. Indeed, Asus offers for the first time on its ZenBook range an OLED panel. It displays a definition Full HD of 1920 x 1080 pixels, with vivid and brilliant colors, while offering deep blacks, ensuring very good contrast and good brightness management. In addition to providing good image quality, the EVO-UX325 also sports a slim bezel and 88% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive visual experience. And as usual, Asus does not forget to offer the famous NumPad on the keyboard, a touchpad that turns into a numeric keypad thanks to an array of LEDs. This laptop also has a well-thought-out hinge system that elevates the keyboard to tilt the keyboard for better typing comfort.





Delivering high performance and efficient fast charging

Despite its compact size, the Taiwanese manufacturer has not neglected the technical sheet of its ultrabook and ensures good power. This laptop PC has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that can go up to 4.2 GHz, 16 GB of Ram in LPDDR4X format and a storage of 512 GB in SSD via an NVMe module. Suffice to say that everything is extremely responsive and efficient whether for advanced office or application. Integrating an Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset, this laptop will be able to launch some greedy 3D games capable of running correctly in Full HD at more than 30 frames per second – something to delight some gamers. Wireless connections are provided by the presence of Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Finally, one of the last strengths and not the least of this Zenbook is that it has fast charging. In just 49 minutes, you recover 60% of the battery. And if you forget your charger, know that Asus promises a durable laptop, capable of holding up to 13 hours thanks to its 67 Wh battery. Note that if you want to install the latest Windows update, we invite you to read this article to proceed with the installation and verify compatibility.

To find out more, do not hesitate to read our test on the Asus Zenbook UX325 model.

8 / 10

