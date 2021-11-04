this shocking sentence dropped by a candidate of the “Star Académy” to Grégory Lemarchal

The “Star Academy” celebrates its 20 years of existence. Impossible for the former academicians, all seasons combined, not to have a fond thought for Grégory Lemarchal. It was in 2004 that the young man passionate about singing tried his luck and joined this school like no other. Grégory Lemarchal, suffering from cystic fibrosis, does not want preferential treatment. Despite the serious side effects of his illness, the academician wants to be treated like an average candidate. On December 22, 2004, his life was turned upside down. Grégory Lemarchal wins the fourth edition of the “Star Academy”. A well-deserved victory with 80% of the public’s votes. A successful musical career follows. But the disease is regaining ground. Karine Ferri’s companion, seeing his state of health deteriorate, announces that he is taking a break. On April 2, 2007, Grégory Lemarchal was hospitalized in Suresnes pending a lung transplant. He died on April 30, 2007 at the age of 23.





A heartbreak for all those who knew him. Including Sofiane who obviously has very good memories of her adventure within the “Star Academy”. “With us, there was no animosity, it was a summer camp atmosphere because we already knew who was going to win”, said the former candidate of the “Angels of reality TV”, referring to Grégory Lemarchal . “It was the Star Ac ‘to lose. I was sure to lose but with a smile. When he wins at the end, we cry if not more than him because it is a beautiful lesson in life,” he explains. -he still faces Jordan Deluxe in the program “The moment Deluxe” broadcast on Télé Star Play.

Sofiane remembered his first giggles with Grégory Lemarchal with whom the feeling immediately went well. According to him, it was Sofiane’s outspokenness in the face of cystic fibrosis that made the difference. “It hooked up with Greg because I told him, ‘You can be sick if you want, you can be whatever you want, I don’t give a fuck. I sing better than you, I’m prettier than you ‘”, explains the ex of Nabilla before continuing:” He did not like people who took him in the direction of the hair “. With two totally opposite characters, Sofiane and Grégory Lemarchal were complementary: “I was the young man from the suburbs and he the youngster from Chambéry, I was the muscles and he rather the brain”.

