this streamer called Squid Game loses her job because of the Netflix series

A Twitch streamer called Squid Game suffers from the success of Netflix’s namesake series. According to her, the enthusiasm for the series made her lose part of her job. To stem the flood of hate messages on her accounts, she is even considering the idea of ​​changing her name.

Lydia Ellery, a 32-year-old British streamer popular on Twitch, has lost several professional opportunities because of Squid Game, Netflix’s event series. For more than 11 years, long before the creation of the series, the young woman has indeed been called “Squid Game” on the web, whether on Twitch, Instagram or Twitter.





As reported by our colleagues at the BBC, many companies no longer wish to collaborate with the streamer so as not to be associated with the ultra violent Netflix series. It counts however over 42,300 followers on Twitch and is part of Yogscast, a collective with over seven million YouTube subscribers. “I guess those are the connotations of the show – it’s a very violent show, maybe that’s it?”, imagine Lydia Ellery.

Squid Game fans harass streamer

Worse, many Internet users seem convinced that Lydia Ellery appropriated the name of Squid Game to surf the monster success of the Netflix series. The streamer has been inundated with hate messages since the show aired. “I received a lot of hate from the fans and was turned down for work because of it”, testifies Lydia Ellery.

“I started to receive abusive messages from people. People got mad at me because they were mega fans… and thought I had taken the show into account. I had to turn off notifications on my Instagram because it was just constant. My phone was flooded ”, regrets the young Briton.

Some individuals have gone so far as to attempt to hack streamer accounts. “People were reporting my account and countless people tried to hack my account, I still get emails from people trying to log in”, continues the thirty-something.

Back to the wall, Lydia Ellery considers change name, despite years of working on SEO for its content on Google. “If you are looking for me and my brand that I have had for over 10 years… all you get is the TV show”, advances the streamer, frustrated by the situation.

