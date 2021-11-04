Thomas Pesquet alerts Emmanuel Macron during an Elysée / ISS duplex

The videoconference exchange was relayed by the Elysee Palace on Thursday, November 4.

While the discussions of the COP26 continue to try to find a new dynamic in the fight against global warming, Emmanuel Macron spoke with the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, during a duplex between the Elysee and the International Space Station, Thursday, November 4.

At an altitude of 400 km, Thomas Pesquet has been a special witness to the catastrophes that have struck the Earth over the past six months. From the International Space Station, where he is completing his second mission, the French astronaut told the Head of State his concerns for the future of the blue planet.

“Acceleration” of extreme phenomena

“You can see the fragility of the Earth from here, when you see how we are an isolated oasis.





We see the pollution, we have seen entire regions burned from space, we have seen Greece and California burn 400 km away. What we have seen is the acceleration of meteorological phenomena, “said Thomas Pesquet.” Have you seen any changes in relation to your last mission? “, Continued the president, who had already conversed with the astronaut. . “Yes, these weather phenomena are accelerating in a worrying way”, replied the astronaut, a finding that visibly struck the Head of State, remained silent for a moment.

“To change the world, we have to change people and make them dream with these space missions. We have a lot to bring to the connection of people to the planet. We must have an ambition that is great, that is at the level of the past and of France’s present in space, “added Thomas Pesquet. “By 2030, we will have to add a billion and a half euros to the space program,” said Emmanuel Macron for his part.

In an interview at the end of October, Thomas Pesquet expressed his deep concern, five years after his first trip to space, during a second mission where he saw the changes accelerate. “Seeing the planet from your window makes you think. But you just have to see it once in fact: you can stay only two days in space, the simple fact of taking a step back, to see the fragility of the atmosphere , this soap bubble which preserves us from the impossibility of life in space, this incredible oasis … it marks for life “.