To be continued today … Solutions 30 – 04/11/2021 at 09:10

(AOF) – In the third quarter of 2021, Solutions 30 recorded sales of 212.1 million euros, down slightly by 0.7%. Like-for-like, activity fell by 4.2%. The specialist in solutions for new technologies explained this decline by a particularly high basis of comparison and difficulties in supplying materials which led to postponing interventions or projects.





“The group’s markets are at different stages of maturity. In France, a market in transition, growth is slowing. Elsewhere in Europe, the success of the duplication of the French model is starting to materialize and growth remains very dynamic”, commented Solutions 30 in his outlook.

These trends are negatively impacted by disruptions in supply chains and, for the full 2021 fiscal year, Solutions 30 is now forecasting profitable growth of around 10%. It previously indicated that it anticipates profitable double-digit growth in its business. Compared to 2019, this would correspond to an average annual growth of around 14%.

