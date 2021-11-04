Toilet paper, books … The shortage of paper threatens the world

TENDER FLOW – Pulp mills around the world are in full swing trying to meet the high demand for paper. But some sectors are facing, despite everything, a shortage and soaring prices.

As the Christmas period approaches, the season when sales are the most important among booksellers, the publishing sector is worried about a possible shortage of paper. Some printers are already seeing delays in the delivery of white paper, their raw material. “We used to have delivery times of 24-48 hours on certain products. There, we have gone to 3, 4, or even 8 weeks. And for other products, we no longer talk during the week, we talk in months: up to 3, 4, or even 8 months delay “, deplores Christophe Dudit, director of the Cloître printing press in Saint-Thonan, in Finistère. For this greeting card printer, it was therefore necessary to increase its prices. Result: he sells his cards 15% more expensive to stores.

The problem is global, as demand has exploded with the continued growth of e-commerce and the economic recovery. Demand from supplier China has never been greater, and the price of pulp has jumped more than 45% in eight months.

“Sometimes, faced with customer requests, we have no paper”

DS Smith Packaging France, manufacturer of boxes for parcels, is also suffering the consequences. Responding to customer orders is becoming more and more difficult. “Sometimes we have requests from customers arriving, and we have no paper. And by the time the paper arrives, sometimes we can wait two days, four days, a week…”, underlines Armand Chaigne, marketing director of the company. To deliver them anyway, this manufacturer had to resolve to use more expensive materials than those he is used to. However, like most manufacturers, it has not yet reflected these increases in the price paid by the consumer.

Despite everything, the increases are expected to be significant for other consumer products. The price of toilet paper, sanitary protection or even diapers could increase by 10 to 15% in the coming months. This situation should also continue. Factories all over the world are in full swing and it is not possible to increase production capacity immediately.

