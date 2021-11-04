More

    Top 10 best-selling cars in France from January to October 2021

    Discover the vehicles most prized by the French during the first ten months of the year.

    Things are going from bad to worse for the automotive market. In a context of a shortage of electronic chips, the sector continues its inexorable fall. “We are in an incredible post-Covid economic crisis due to a lack of equipment. (…) The problem is that the French cannot be delivered from their cars”, worries François Roudier, spokesperson for the PFA (Automotive Industry Platform) on RMC.

    The figures show 1.379 million new registrations of new passenger cars between January and October 2021 against 1.830 million in 2019, the last reference year before the health crisis. That is to say a drop in sales of around 37.3% compared to October 2019. One thing is certain: the horizon will not emerge for several months for professionals.

    VIDEO – 5 things to know about Renault

    The Tesla Model 3: 2022 target

    According to data provided by the Plateforme de l’Automobile (PFA) and AAA Data relayed by Les Numériques, the Peugeot 208 still remains the most popular vehicle in France with 71,361 units sold since the start of the year. . The Renault Clio (68,977 sales) and the Dacia Sandero (62,638) completely a podium unchanged for several months. Once again, the tricolor models retain the preference of the French. But a little news could very quickly disrupt this 100% French trio.

    Sold more than 24,000 copies during the month of September in Europe, the Tesla Model 3 achieved an unprecedented event in the history of the automobile. The electric sedan becomes the first autonomous model to climb to the top of the podium. 19,542 vehicles have been sold since January 1, 2021 in France. The tenth Dacia Duster has just over 25,000 new registrations.

    1st – Peugeot 208/71 361 vehicles sold

    Peugeot 208

    2nd – Renault Clio / 68 977

    Renault Clio

    3rd – Dacia Sandero / 62 638

    Dacia Sandero

    4th – Peugeot 2008/61 730

    Peugeot 2008

    5th – Citroën C3 / 54 633

    Citro & # xeb; n C3

    6th – Renault Captur / 46 319

    Renault Captur

    7th – Peugeot 3008/43 799

    Peugeot 3008

    8th – Toyota Yaris / 29,572

    Toyota yaris

    9th – Renault Twingo / 25 889

    Renault Twingo

    10th – Dacia Duster / 25 098

    Dacia Duster

    VIDEO – 5 things to know about Tesla:


