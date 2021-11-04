Total War Warhammer III: release date announced in pictures

Total War: Warhammer III will be released on Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, exclusively for PC, on February 17.

Total War: Warhammer III Announces February 17th Release Date 2022 only on PC. The game will be available for purchase at Steam and the Epic Games Store, but will also be available to Game Pass subscribers. In this opus, we already know that we will find both human civilizations of Kislev and Grand Cathay, but also four factions based on the four Chaos Gods: Khorne, Tzeentch, Nurgle and Slaanesh. You were told a few months ago that the last faction available only to early adopters would be either the Ogre Kingdom or the Chaos Dwarves. We have learned that it will be a Ogres Kingdom breed pack, with a dedicated campaign featuring the legendary Lords Grissus Golden Tooth and Skrag the Boneless. The pack will be available for players who have pre-ordered the game, but also for those who buy it during the week following the release of the game.

We were also able to see the content of Day One and Limited Edition special editions Game.





