Toulouse. Safran signs a large contract for an innovative airship project

Safran Electrical & Power will equip the 150 new airships of the Flying Whales start-up. (© Safran)

Saffron has just been associated with an ambitious and historic project. Its subsidiary Electrical & Power, based at Blagnac, near Toulouse, has just signed an agreement with Flying whales, a French start-up which is currently developing a airship with high carrying capacity.

Safran will equip 150 airships

With this agreement, formalized on Wednesday November 3, 2021, Safran Electrical & Power will supply all the electrical systems used to supply the equipment and manage the non-propulsive electrical networks of the Flying Whales LCA60T (Large Capacity Airship 60 Tons) airship.





“The contract covers the entire fleet of 150 airships for the first 10 years of production. Safran Electrical & Power will deliver the first electrical equipment at the end of 2022 for ground tests.” Safran Electrical & Power

Capable of carrying 60 tons of goods

With its LCA60T, Flying Whales intends to write history by creating the first aircraft capable of loading and unloading up to 60 tonnes of hover cargo.

“This rigid airship is intended for the timber, freight and exceptional transport markets. It will provide an advantageous solution to global needs in terms of transporting heavy or oversized loads, for point-to-point journeys, at low operating costs and with reduced environmental impact, ”says Safran.

The first flight of the airship is scheduled for the end of the year 2024. If all goes well, commissioning is expected early 2026.

