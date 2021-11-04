Tour Triangle: four questions about the new Parisian skyscraper

Posted on Nov 2, 2021 4:35 PM

The Triangle Tower will see the light of day. Thirteen year old, this controversial project was validated for good Monday with the announcement, by the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield group, of the launch of the site by the end of the year.

By the first half of 2026, this should bring out a 180-meter-high tower on the edge of the 15th arrondissement of Paris. Back in four questions on a building rich in controversy.

1. How did this project come about?

The Triangle tower bears the seal of Bertrand Delanoë. As soon as he became mayor of Paris in 2001, the elected PS campaigned for the construction of new towers in intramural Paris, the latest remaining that of Montparnasse, inaugurated in 1973. During his first mandate, he runs up against opposition from environmentalists – members of its majority in the Council of Paris – who refuse to vote for the modification of the local urban planning plan (PLU), fixing the maximum height of new buildings at 37 meters.

The tide turns after the municipal elections of March 2008, where the Socialists obtain an absolute majority in the capital, leaving Bertrand Delanoë a free hand to realize his projects. That of the Triangle tower, carried by Unibail, was presented with great pomp in September 2008. The city councilor praised the merits of “an exceptional building with an economic vocation, of incredible beauty”.

The first schedule is very optimistic, with the end of the work scheduled for 2012. Enough to allow the mayor of Paris to see the tower completed before the end of his second and last term, in 2014.

2. Why is he so late?

The construction of new towers in Paris is at the heart of many debates. The Triangle Tower was no exception. From its presentation, the project crystallized strong opposition. A collective bringing together local residents’ associations and elected officials was quickly created to challenge its construction.

From a regulatory standpoint, the modification of the PLU took time, ending in 2013 for the 15th arrondissement. On the political level, the controversy reached its peak in November 2014, with a secret ballot by the Paris Council resulting in the rejection of the project.

This had to be modified to be finally voted on the following year. We then had to wait for the decisions of the Administrative Court of Paris and the Council of State on appeals and applications filed to contest the building permit, finally rejected by the two authorities in 2019.

The Covid-19 health crisis has taken over, causing further delays and endangering the funding of the project. A new situation which has forced the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield group, affected by the confinements, to find a new partner to start construction. What he did by partnering with AXA IM Alts.





3. What will this tower look like?

Designed by the Swiss office Herzog et Meuron, which has notably to its credit the Tate Modern in London and the Olympic Stadium in Beijing, the Triangle Tower will measure 180 meters high for 42 floors. 155 meters long, it will see its width go from 35 meters at its base to about fifteen meters at its top. “The perception of the volume of Triangle varies according to the position from which it is observed, describe its promoters. Sometimes offering a strong triangular silhouette, sometimes a slender, sharp, pointed silhouette. “

With a total surface area of ​​around 90,000 m2, it will offer 70,000 m2 of offices, 750 m2 of shops and street services and 2,600 m2 of green terraces. The building will also house a cultural center, a panoramic bar and restaurant, a belvedere, a health center and a hotel with 120 rooms. The cost of the project hovers around 700 million euros.

Built within the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles, the tower will border Avenue Ernest Renan, which connects the ring road to Boulevard des Maréchaux. Once built, it will be the third tallest building in Paris, behind the Eiffel Tower and the Montparnasse Tower, on par with the Duo towers, built in the 13th arrondissement. This classification does not take into account the buildings of La Défense, the tallest of which, the First tower, rises to 231 meters.

4. How was the announcement of its construction received?

Like the history of this project since 2008, the announcement, Monday, of the launch of the site by the end of the year was received very differently. Emmanuel Grégoire, Deputy for Urban Planning within the City of Paris, welcomed “excellent news for the attractiveness of Paris and our country”.

The mayor LR of the 15th arrondissement, Philippe Goujon, for his part recalled his “total opposition”, estimating that “between the fine speeches of the mayor of Paris on the environment and reality, which is to build a tower close 200 meters high, there is an ocean ”. “We can see that, if we let economic issues and large companies guide our policy, […] it is always the projects that will go against the climate and […] of the general interest which will be chosen, ”added David Belliard, EELV deputy for the Transformation of public space.

The Triangle Tower is also not yet at the end of its legal sentences. The granting by the city of Paris of the concession on which it is to be built has been the subject, since last June, of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) for “favoritism”. “While the PNF was seized and the questions are more than legitimate, this start of the site is unacceptable”, condemned to AFP the LFI advisor Danielle Simonnet. URW, for its part, contests “formally (these) allegations”.