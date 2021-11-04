towards an increase in rental prices in 2022?

The latest rental benchmark index published by INSEE shows a sharp increase. As a result, rents could also increase

At the end of each quarter, INSEE publishes changes in the benchmark rental index (IRL). It is used to revise the amount of rent for empty or furnished accommodation. However, for the third quarter of 2021, the institute announces a jump of nearly 1% (0.83%).

A progression which denotes with the previous figures of the year. In the second quarter, the index had increased by only 0.42% while in the first it had only increased by 0.09%. The IRI had not increased as much for almost two years, during the first quarter of 2020, with 0.92%.





A possible increase in rents

As explained by our colleagues from Les Échos, this increase is due to inflation as well as to increases in the prices of energy and raw materials. But what will this entail? You should know that homeowners – in France – cannot increase rents as they see fit. A mark-up cannot exceed the variation of the IRL.

If the index increases, the amount of rents could therefore theoretically follow at the beginning of the year 2022. This is not automatic, however, because the decision to increase the price of a rent depends above all on the will of the owner.