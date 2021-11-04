Towards an increase in rents in 2022: how to check if your landlord is entitled to increase it?

The price of rents could increase again in 2022 because of the general increase in prices. The benchmark continues to improve. Landlords can increase the rental price if there is an annual review clause in the contract. Explanations.

Rents could well increase in 2022. Blame it on inflation. With the general increase in prices, the benchmark index also continues to rise. The revaluation of your rent can intervene if in your lease a clause of annual revision of the tariff is stipulated.

An increase of 0.83% of the point

To increase rents, landlords use the benchmark rental index (IRL). It is calculated each quarter based on changes in consumer prices (excluding tobacco and rents) over one year. In the last calculation of October 15, the point increases by 0.83% over one year. With the continued rise in prices, the index should continue to rise again in 2022. Indeed, like the BFM-TV report, consumer prices rose 2.6% in October. It is to be feared that this increase will not stop with winter.





Revaluation of rents: when?

Furthermore, the increase in rents is limited and cannot be higher than the benchmark. It is a kind of framework. The upward revaluation of the prices of your rental is indicated in the contract. Otherwise, the increase can take place on the anniversary date. However, “failing to show its willingness to apply the revision of the rent within a period of one year following its effective date, the lessor is deemed to have waived the benefit of this clause for the past year”, details the law of July 6, 1989 cited by our colleagues.

This revaluation of rents is planned to cope with the surge in prices, including for owners.