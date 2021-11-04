Tramayes, this village of Saône-et-Loire which aims for self-sufficiency in energy

Because they have lower energy needs and offer more room for citizen initiatives, small local authorities can play a pioneering role in energy transition. This is the case of Tramayes, a small village of Saône-et-Loire of a thousand inhabitants, which can boast of concrete progress on the subject. For the past ten years, it has been stepping up initiatives aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. Rewarded for its efforts, the village now produces more renewable energy than its municipal services alone consume.

To achieve this, the village divided its electricity consumption by 3.5, going from consumption by municipal buildings and public lighting from 400 MWh in 2007 to 120 MWh in 2017. This reduction in consumption was possible thanks to thermal renovation of buildings as well as the introduction of a shutdown of public lighting after 11 p.m.

Major energy projects

The town hall has also changed its energy production methods. A biomass heating network was built to heat all public buildings: the town hall, schools, nursing homes, etc. The boiler room is supplied by waste from the sawmill located 4 km from the village. This heating method emits 20 grams of CO2 per kWh compared to 380 grams for oil heating. “We are saving 200,000 liters of fuel oil per year, and we have reduced our CO2 emissions by 95%” proudly launches Mayor Michel Maya (without label). The boiler plant produces 2,000 MWh annually, for a consumption of 600 MWh by municipal buildings, ie a surplus of 1,400 MWh. The municipality also proceeded to the installation of two sites of photovoltaic panels, with an annual production of 60 MWh each. This electricity production is even lower than municipal consumption. Corn “We are going to reinstall panels and I think that in 4 years we will be at a total of 240 MWh” specifies the mayor.





In sight, the decade 2050, and an ambitious goal: “Produce in the municipality as much as what we consume, in the form of renewable energies” continues Michel Maya.

Forward stewardship

The town hall has given itself the means to achieve its ambition. 1.5 million euros were spent for the heating network, 2.6 million for the energy renovation of primary and nursery schools (which were becoming dilapidated anyway), and 1.7 million for the former gendarmerie, rehabilitated in social housing. Significant expenses for a town the size of Tramayes, whose annual operating budget is between 700,000 and 800,000 euros, and that of investment, very variable, between 300,000 and 2 million euros. The State has contributed 200,000 euros through the Positive Energy and Green Growth Territories program.

In its energy policy choices, the municipality was able to count on the expertise of Ademe, the energy transition agency. The mayor also takes advantage of his contacts with various movements or associations involved in energy transition issues: Cler, Amorce, and Shared Energies.