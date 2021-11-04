Twist in Singapore: with 80% vaccinated, the country suffers a new wave, 3,496 cases in 24 hours

Singapore, where 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, is experiencing a new wave. In the past 24 hours, the country has recorded more than 3,000 new cases

Vaccination, once again, questioned. In recent days, two reports produced in Great Britain have been widely relayed on the web. The reports in question do not deny the importance of the vaccine in the fight against the Coronavirus, but specify that the fact of being immunized does not guarantee, in any case, 100% immune protection as many scientists claim. .

And the case of Singapore is there to confirm it. Indeed, this country which has more than 80% of vaccinated is in the process of undergoing a new wave with a very strong increase in cases which calls out. Besides, to believe the media The Strait Times, the country has registered 3,496 new cases in the past 24 hours.

“204,340 people with Covid in Singapore”





According to the information provided by the source, there were 3,352 new cases, 141 cases were detected in migrants and 3 were imported. These cases recorded in recent hours bring the number of cases nationwide to 204,340. The Strait Times, 9 people died from the Covid.

These increases in cases have a strong impact on hospital reception capacity, which has also increased by 72.7% on Tuesday when it stood at 67.1% 24 hours earlier. The same information has been confirmed by other sources, such as China.org which adds that 1,710 people are currently admitted to intensive care. Of these, 308 are in urgent need of oxygen, 74 are in stable condition and 64 are in critical condition.

Faced with such a situation, some wonder if the health system of this country can still hold up. At least that’s the question asked by Singapore-based correspondent journalist Dewey Sim.