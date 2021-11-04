two enemy Americas on trial

Kyle Rittenhouse killed twice when he came to defend Kenosha against anti-racist activists.

Washington correspondent

Assassin or victim, an honest citizen in self-defense or a dangerous extremist, Kyle Rittenhouse, whose trial opened Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has unwittingly become an iconic figure in an America that is polarized to the extreme and beyond. army than ever.

In August 2020, then 17, Rittenhouse opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on three protesters during a nighttime riot in Kenosha, killing two of them, and seriously injuring the third. Protests erupted days earlier in this small, working-class town on Lake Michigan after a white policeman shot a black man named Jacob Blake during his arrest, leaving him paralyzed. A few months after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, this new case of police violence sparked a wave of protests that quickly escalated. For several days, overwhelming the police and the National Guard,