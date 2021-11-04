Ubisoft, Safran, BMW, Zalando, Pfizer, Nestl, TeamViewer …

Senior Analyst 380 Follow on A great lover of gold, frightened by petroleum questions, enthusiastic about rare metals and unconditional in copper, Jordan Dufee is unsurprisingly the commodities specialist on ZoneBourse.

Expert in our technical and fundamental investment processes, a true Swiss army knife of the team, he puts his vast financial culture at your disposal.



Every morning, before the opening of the European markets, find a selection of recommendations from analysts covering the main markets of the old continent. The list only includes companies that have been subject to a change in notice or course target, or re-tracked. It is likely to be updated during the session. This information helps to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment in a company. BMW: Deutsche Bank increases its target price from 125 to 135 EUR.

Chegg: Northland Securities goes from buy to neutral and significantly downgrades its target from 100 to 54 USD.

Geberit: Berenberg is adjusting its target upwards, from CHF 680 to CHF 690.

LivePerson: Mizuho Securities downgrades its buy advice to neutral and slashes its target from 70 to 52 USD.

Nestlé: Jefferies is revising its target upwards, from 112 to 118 CHF.

Pfizer: Barclays is still neutral but raises its target from 41 to 44 USD.

Rational: RBC maintains its sell opinion and lowers its target from 540 to 520 EUR.

Safran: JP Morgan raises its price target from 146 to 155 EUR.

TeamViewer: Goldman Sachs remains neutral but raises its target from 14.50 to 15 EUR.

The Swatch Group: Citigroup lowers its target from 334 to 287 CHF.

Ubisoft: Berenberg downgrades from buying to neutral and targets 48 EUR against 72 EUR previously.

Under Armor: UBS confirms its buying advice and revises upwards its target from 38 to 40 USD.

Vestas Wind Systems: JP Morgan is still neutral and is adjusting his target, which goes from 196 to 195 DKK.

Vontobel: Citigroup slightly lowers its target from 89 to 88 CHF.

Zalando: RBC is still buying but is lowering its target from 119 to 115 EUR. JP Morgan is neutral and revises its target downwards from 107 to 101 EUR.