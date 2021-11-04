UK hospital worker admits two murders and dozens of post-mortem sexual assaults

Revelations that are cold in the back. This is unheard of in British judicial history. A British electrician on Thursday admitted the murder of two young women and dozens of post-mortem sexual assaults in morgues.

Arrested at the end of 2020 after a breakthrough allowed by DNA, David Fuller, 67, who worked as an electrician in several hospitals, admitted Thursday at his trial the murder of two young women aged 20 and 25 in 1987 in Kent (south -is). He is accused of having subsequently sexually assaulted them.

Before the trial, he had pleaded guilty to 51 other offenses, including 44 relating to post-mortem assaults, but investigators estimate at least 99 the number of his potential victims, of whom 78 have been identified. Among these victims, three minors and several women over the age of 85.

He would still crack down if he hadn’t been arrested

Searches at his home uncovered hard drives “revealing evidence of prolific sexual offenses of a kind no UK court has ever seen before,” the UK prosecutor’s office, the CPS, said in a statement.



“Between 2008 and 2020, Fuller filmed and photographed himself sexually abusing the bodies of dozens of women and girls in two morgues at Tunbridge Wells Hospital” in Kent “to which he had access because of his maintenance supervisor job, ”the statement said.

The charges against him are “unprecedented in British judicial history,” said Libby Clarck of the CPS, convinced he would still crack down if he had not been arrested. Health Minister Sajid Javid said he was “deeply shocked by the unspeakable nature” of the facts and called for a review of access to morgues and post-mortem activities and a review of current legislation.