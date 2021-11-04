Ukraine experiences its worst wave, difficult situation in Germany … coronavirus update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.

The situation in France

According to figures from Public Health France released on Tuesday, 10,050 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in 24 hours, for a total of 7,180,830 confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic. The test positivity rate is 2.2%. 1,781 hospitalizations were reported over the last 7 days, including 432 admissions to critical care and 306 to intensive care. In 24 hours, 39 people died from the virus in hospital. The total death toll has risen to 117,802 since the start of the epidemic, including 90,919 in hospital. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,263,943 people have received at least one injection. Note that the figures at the start of the week may be falsified due to the 1er November, a public holiday, during which many pharmacies and laboratories were closed.

Complicated period in Germany

Germany is facing a “massive” pandemic of unvaccinated people who must prepare for a tightening of restrictions to stem the new surge in Covid infections in the country, the government warned on Wednesday. The ‘fourth wave’ of the pandemic hits us ‘head-on’, Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a press conference, as Europe’s largest economy has seen Covid-19 cases skyrocket these last weeks. On Wednesday, the RKI reported more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours, and 194 deaths. The incidence of infections returned to the high levels in May.

A situation for which those reluctant to the vaccine bear a great deal of responsibility, according to him. “We are currently experiencing an essentially unvaccinated pandemic and it is massive,” said the conservative minister. “The fourth wave of the pandemic is unfortunately developing as we feared because the number of vaccinated is not sufficient”, added the president of the institute of health watch Robert Koch (RKI), Lothar Wieler, during the same conference.

The resurgence of infections comes at a politically delicate period for Germany, when the Social Democrats, winner of the legislative elections of September 26, are negotiating the formation of a government with the Greens and Liberals with the objective of reaching a conclusion in December.

Until then, Angela Merkel’s conservative government, which will step down after sixteen years of rule, is managing day-to-day business. While reiterating the relevance in her eyes of not introducing an obligation to be vaccinated, the outgoing chancellor declared this weekend “very worried” about the evolution of the pandemic, saying in particular “very saddened” the high number of people over 60 who are not immune and regret the return of “a certain recklessness”.

The rules of access to public places, restaurants or theaters are not always sufficiently applied, judged Mr. Wieler in this regard. But faced with the current rise in new cases, simply complying with them will no longer suffice. “If the situation continues to deteriorate in hospitals regionally, then it is possible that new restrictions will come into play only for the unvaccinated,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular conference.





Mr. Spahn called on all the regions, competent for health issues, to toughen the rules for the unvaccinated by preventing them from entering certain public places or by requiring an expensive PCR test. Some, such as Saxony (east) or Baden-Württemberg (south-west) have or are about to implement such measures. “It is not a question of harassment” against the unvaccinated, but “to avoid a saturation of the health system”, he underlined. Hospitalizations of patients with Covid have indeed increased by 40% in the space of a week, according to the Society of German Hospitals. In intensive care, the increase reaches 15%.

Officials urged those reluctant to take the plunge. According to the latest figures from the RKI, 55.6 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, or 66.8% of the population. “The unvaccinated have a high risk of becoming infected in the months to come, and that some will be seriously ill,” Wieler warned. But convincing them is not an easy task. A Forsa poll commissioned by the Department of Health recently found that 65 percent of unvaccinated people polled “absolutely” don’t want the vaccine. The Minister of Health also again pleaded for an acceleration and generalization of booster vaccinations, currently recommended for those over 70 years old by the vaccine commission, six months after the first vaccination. For older people, receiving this third dose of vaccine is urgent, said Leif Erik Sander, immunologist at Charité hospital in Berlin. “We studies show that about 40% of people over 70 no longer have antibodies neutralizing the Delta variant of the virus six months after their vaccination,” he warned.

The worst wave in Ukraine

Ukraine, one of the poorest countries in Europe with some 40 million inhabitants, has been facing for weeks a meteoric progression of the epidemic, carried by the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious. With 720 deaths on Wednesday, Ukraine was among the three countries in the world with the most deaths in their latest daily reports, behind the United States and Russia. The country also recorded nearly 23,400 cases in 24 hours on the same day, after peaking to nearly 27,000 last week. To stop this outbreak, the authorities keep calling on Ukrainians to be immunized with one of the three available vaccines: Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the Chinese Coronavac.

In Kiev alone, authorities have opened some 180 vaccination centers, including shopping malls and train stations. But to date 7.6 million people have received two doses – less than 20% of the population. Vaccination was certainly accelerated in October under pressure from the authorities who put in place restrictions for the unvaccinated, such as the obligation to show a health pass to access certain public places. But a sign of the strong rejection of vaccines, many prefer to buy a falsified vaccination certificate. The police have opened hundreds of investigations into this matter.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic has made at least 5,012,784 dead worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Wednesday in the middle of the day.

The United States are the most bereaved country with 750,356 dead, followed by Brazil (608,235), India (459,191), Mexico (288,733) and Russia (242,060).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.