United States: public autopsy of a man who died of Covid, at 500 dollars instead, is controversial

CONTROVERSY – An autopsy demonstration on the body of a man who died of Covid-19, in which around 70 spectators took part in the northwestern United States, was controversial on Wednesday. Explanations.

Around 70 spectators spent up to $ 500 last month to witness the dissection of the body of a 98-year-old man who died of Covid by a retired anatomist live in a large hotel in Portland, Oregon. This public autopsy demonstration, organized in the northwest of the United States, was controversial Wednesday.

But the organizers assured that the event had a strictly purpose “educative”.

“Very educational”

In detail, during a demonstration lasting several hours, Dr. Colin Henderson removed the organs of the deceased, including his brain, explaining the different stages of this procedure that he performed throughout his career, according to the chain of Local King 5 television. On the channel’s footage, some viewers can be seen donning surgical gloves before handling the corpse. “It was very educational”, said on this television a spectator, Monica, judging that “everything was done with respect for the person who donated his body”. According to King 5, the family of the deceased, David Saunders, had not however been informed that the body bequeathed to science would be used for this kind of paid exhibition.

“Access to the corpse”

The event was hosted by Death Science, which bills itself as “an independent education platform”. Tickets for this day of October 17 in Portland announced “a forensic autopsy on a complete corpse”. Had to follow a “Anatomical dissection that will offer (it) a unique look at what is under our skin, in our body and how it all works together”. The program further promised a “access to the corpse before, after and during breaks”. Death Science founder Jeremy Ciliberto said in a statement to AFP that the event was aimed at “to create an educational experience for people who want to know more about human anatomy”.

“We didn’t know at all”

The body was provided by Med Ed Labs, a Las Vegas-based company which, according to its website, collects bodies donated to science. According to King 5, who cites the Louisiana funeral directors who took charge of David Saunders’ body after his death, the family believed it would be used for medical research. Jeremy Ciliberto assured that he was not informed of any agreements between the family and the Med Ed Labs company. The latter had told him “that the corpse had been donated for scientific, medical and educational purposes”, he assures. “We didn’t know at all” that the dissection of David Saunders would take place within the framework of such a public and paid event, and not intended for students or health professionals, assured one of the persons in charge of Med Ed Labs, Obteen Nassiri.

Read also No, the autopsy report of a person who died after a vaccine is not “worrying”

Med Ed Labs would never have provided a body “if we had known” and will no longer work with Death Science, he assured. Obteen Nassiri said he spoke with the family of the deceased and “We will assume full responsibility and all costs for the return of the body to its family and its cremation.”

On the same subject

The most read articles Covid-19: here are the departments concerned by the return of the compulsory mask to school Has the government reinstated self-tests in the health pass, as required by the Council of State? LIVE – Covid-19: the majority of American employees required to be vaccinated by January 4 Australia: little Cleo Smith found more than two weeks after her disappearance Do “10% of the French” pay 70% of income tax?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.