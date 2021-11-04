up to 300 km of autonomy for the Made in France utility vehicle

Zapping Autonews Pro GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: the luxurious American pickup in video

No need to dwell at length on the design of the new Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric, because it incorporates most of the characteristics of the thermal variants. Only the grille differs, in particular with the bluish ring which underlines it. The charging socket of this zero-emission vehicle is integrated under the imposing central diamond-shaped logo (as on the Zoe). This variant completes Renault’s range of electric utility vehicles by replacing the current Kangoo E-Tech Électrique (formerly Kangoo ZE), alongside the Master E-Tech Électrique. With its 300 km of autonomy, the new Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric does better than its cousins ​​Citroën ë-Berlingo Van and Peugeot e-Partner with their announced autonomy of 275 km.

As livable as thermal

The loading volume of the electric MPV reaches up to 3.9 m3, as on the thermal version, or even 4.9 m3 in the long version (available later). The payload of the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric peaks at 600 kg (800 kg in the long version) while its towing capacity is 1.5 tonnes. The whole thing is accompanied by a beautiful modularity with the clever side opening “Sesame open by Renault” of 1.45 m wide, resulting from the elimination of the central upright on the right. Other innovations such as the “Easy Inside Rack” folding interior gallery, the 3 front seats with folding central backs or the 60 liters of storage space in the cabin, including the “Renault Easy Life” drawer, should also be raised.

Modest electric drive

The Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric is powered by a 90 kW (122 hp) engine and 245 Nm of torque which transmits its power to the front wheels. This modest electric unit remains quite sufficient to drive efficiently in all circumstances. It is powered by a 45 kWh (net value) battery allowing the electric MPV to travel up to 300 km of range in the WLTP cycle. Ideal for daily trips in urban areas, this value can still be improved in the case of long-distance trips. All the latest generation ADASs, including adaptive cruise control with automatic stop and restart function and motorway assistant are also on the program. The “Renault Easy Link” multimedia system is supported by an 8-inch screen placed in the center of the dashboard.

Charging up to 80 kW (DC)

With a maximum charging power of 80 kW in direct current, allow around 30 minutes to recover 170 km of range on the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric. An 11 kW Wallbox will allow it to go from 15% to 100% in 3.50 hours (about 6 hours on a 7.4 kW Wallbox). Three levels of regenerative braking and a “B” mode make it possible to maximize the vehicle’s range, mainly in urban areas. A heat pump for heating the passenger compartment is also used on board the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric, which benefits autonomy by consuming less energy than a standard heater. As an option, it is also possible to opt for the heated windscreen, front seats and steering wheel.

The Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric will be presented to the general public at the Solutrans show in Lyon, from November 16 to 20. Produced at the Maubeuge plant in France, it will be marketed in Europe in spring 2022.