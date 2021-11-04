US authorities approve Boeing’s dispatch of 147 satellites

Objects in orbit will eventually have to elbow their way to find a place around the Earth. Boeing indeed obtained Wednesday the authorization of the American authorities for its project of constellation of 147 satellites, intended to provide Internet from space.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “has approved an application from The Boeing Company for a license to build, deploy and operate a constellation of satellites,” she said. The company “plans to provide high-speed Internet and communications service for residential, commercial, institutional, government and business users,” the FCC added.

“Connecting hard-to-reach regions”

This service must first be available to customers in the United States and then globally once the deployment is complete, according to Boeing’s request. “Advanced satellite broadband services have an important role to play in connecting hard-to-reach regions,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, President of the FCC.





The number of satellites authorized to Boeing by the FCC is therefore 147, the vast majority of which must operate in low orbit. Some 132 could be placed at an altitude of about 1,000 km, and 15 much higher, between about 27,000 and 44,000 km. Boeing logically welcomed the decision of the American authorities. “As the demand for satellite communications grows, diversity will be required, across different orbits and frequencies,” the company said.

The American manufacturer is also not the only one to aim for a place around the Earth. Other satellite constellation projects are in fact planned by competing companies. American billionaire Elon Musk, head of space company SpaceX, has already put more than 1,500 satellites into orbit to create his Starlink network. Amazon founder American Jeff Bezos has a similar project called Kuiper.