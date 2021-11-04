Vaccination obligation: the CHU of Guadeloupe denounces a “massive absenteeism” of caregivers

COVID-19 – The management of the establishment criticized Wednesday the “massive absenteeism rate” among its staff, suspecting “stops of convenience”.

The management of the University Hospital of Guadeloupe bangs their fist on the table. This Wednesday, the health establishment evoked a “massive absenteeism rate” among its staff and suspects “stops of convenience”. So much so that the management plans to “seize the Council of the Order of Physicians”. According to local hospital authorities, the absenteeism rate “in some nursing services around 30%” with work stoppages which have been increasing in recent days. However, the Guadeloupe hospital center underlines “a compliance rate of over 80% with vaccine obligations ” establishment staff, compared to 30% in mid-September.

“The number of sick leaves observed since October 25 is abnormally high during this period, compared to identical periods in past years”, indicated the director of the CHU, Gérard Cotellon, by detecting a “unexplainable absenteeism other than by stops of convenience “. According to him, “the CHU is forced to pool several surgical and medical services as part of a business continuity plan”.

Amazing that everyone gets sick on the same date– The deputy director of the Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes University Hospital, Cédric Zolezzi

He also called “all prescribing health professionals to fully assume the responsibilities “ and reserved “the right to seize the Council of the Order of Physicians and the General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe about this situation”. The deputy director of the Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes University Hospital, Cédric Zolezzi, quipped: “It is very surprising that everyone falls ill on the same date in such proportions.” “We can imagine gestures of solidarity or protest even if these people are in order for what concerns them personally”, he continued, while the social situation in Guadeloupe has become tense in recent weeks against the backdrop of challenges to the vaccination obligation of caregivers.

About 600 of them were suspended, out of 3,300 agents, said Cédric Zolezzi, arguing that regularizations also took place “every day”, putting an end to the suspensions. “They have the change of their coin” because “80% of people who have been vaccinated have been under duress”, for his part commented Gaby Clavier, union representative of UTS UGTG at the CHU. At the beginning of October, the deputy director general of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre reported a “war of attrition inside the establishment”. Asked on Franceinfo on October 11, Cédric Zolezzi described a chaotic situation in the establishment and strong tensions around the vaccine obligation. “We do not question the nursing staff who are not vaccinated and who would rather need communication, additional explanations”, regarding the vaccine, he concluded.

