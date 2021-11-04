Valneva, among the biggest drops in the SBF 120 at the close of Wednesday 3 November 2021 – 03/11/2021 at 17:54

(AOF) – Valneva (-2.92% to 19.98 euros)

Valneva announced the settlement and delivery of 5.175 million new shares issued on the occasion of its latest capital increase. The vaccine manufacturer recalls that the cumulative gross amount of the operation, before deduction of commissions, fees and expenses to be paid by the company, amounts to approximately 102 million dollars (88 million euros).

= / Key points / =

– Specialist in the development of prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases with limited therapeutic options;

– Revenue of € 110m € bn drawn from Europe for 56%, ahead of America (27%), then Asia-Oceania (9%) and Africa-Middle East (8%) ;

– Business model: portfolio of diversified vaccines for the general public, financing of clinical developments through a specialized infrastructure, 2 commercial vaccines (Ixiaro and Dukoral against Japanese encephalitis and cholera) and vaccine distribution rights for third parties;

– Capital 15.07% owned by the Grimaud la Corbière group, 8.78% by the British MVM Life Science and 8.20% by BPI France, Frédéric Grimaud chairing the 5-member supervisory board and Thamas Lingelbach chairing the management board ;

– Solid balance sheet with € 449 million in equity against € 196 million in debt, reinforced by net cash of € 330 million in cash at the end of June, and then by the listing on the Nasdaq and the 1ers payments from Pfizer (€ 140 million) and the British government.

= / Issues / =

– Medium-term strategy for the further development of the Ixiaro and Dukoral vaccines to finance its R&D, expansion of the manufacturing network (3 sites, in Scotland, Sweden and Austria) and partnerships enhancing the group’s assets;

– Innovation strategy inherent in the business model, supported by € 85 million in R&D investments, with 3 main assets and 3 preclinical programs:

– the only vaccine in clinical development against Lyme disease,

– the only single injection vaccine against chikungunya,

– the only inactivated and adjuvanted whole virus COVID-19 vaccine currently in clinical trial in Europe,





– vaccine candidates against human metapneumovirus, parvovirus and norovirus;

– Environmental strategy for the regular reduction of environmental impacts;

– Good visibility of the activity thanks to agreements with:

– the British government (orders for 100 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines by 2022 and options on 190 million by 2025, i.e. € 1.4 billion in total),

– with Pfizer to co-develop and market a vaccine against Lyme disease for $ 308 million,

– with the American authorities for the Ixiario vaccine against Japanese encephalitis ($ 70 million),

– with Bavarian Nordic for the marketing and distribution of specialized vaccines,

– with Batavia Biosciences for the development of an inexpensive polio vaccine,

– with the Butantan institute for a vaccine against chikingunya for low-income countries.

= / Challenges / =

– Sensitivity to the results of studies of vaccines against Lyme disease (phase 2) in particular (marketing request for 2024) and against chikingunya and Covid 19 (phase 3);

– Outcome of discussions with the European Commission on the supply of 60 million doses of anti -Covid vaccine and marketing of this vaccine by the end of the year;

– Impact of the pandemic: stable turnover at € 47.5 million and widening of the net loss to € 86.4 million due to R&D expenditure on the Covid 19;

– 2021 targets: excluding the Covid vaccine, turnover between € 80 and 105 million and R&D spending between € 65 and 75 million.

