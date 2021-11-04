Veolia publishes record nine-month results

The group forecasts 2021 revenue higher than that of 2019, putting the Covid page behind it.

In a press release published on Thursday, Veolia confirmed its annual forecasts, after having published record results over nine months thanks to strong commercial momentum. The group expects a gross operating surplus of over 4.1 billion euros and a turnover higher than that of 2019, when it reached 27 billion euros.

Read alsoBertille Bayart: “Veolia-Suez: knowing how to end a war”

This progression is equivalent to the usual growth over two years, which shows that “the consequences of the Covid have been completely erased», Rejoiced the CEO of Veolia Antoine Frérot during a conference call. “The commercial dynamic is particularly good thanks to promising markets and offers which always integrate more added value. And the operational leverage has once again played its full role with the maintenance of strict discipline in terms of cost savings.“, Said the CEO in the press release. The activity in hazardous waste was particularly dynamic, as was that in household waste. The latter also benefited from higher prices for recycled materials.





Right moment

The group thus addresses “the repurchase of [son concurrent] Sweat in the perfect position“. The stages of the merger “go as planned“. In particular, the buyout must be approved by the competition authorities in different countries. “We have taken an important step with the filing of an official notification to the European Union competition authority on October 22, which will give us its opinion, which I hope is positive, around the middle of the month of December, which will allow us to launch our takeover bid without conditions precedent and close it around the end of the year», Detailed Mr. Frérot.

The merger between the two longtime rivals will give birth to a strengthened Veolia and a Suez reduced to 40% of the current group. Veolia will see its workforce increase from 180,000 to 230,000 employees, and its turnover from 26 to 37 billion euros. For its part, the new Suez will have around 40,000 employees and nearly 7 billion euros in turnover. The company, which will keep its brand and its headquarters in La Défense, will keep its activities in France, and a small international dimension focused on water to project itself into new markets. Held by a consortium made up of the French Meridiam and American funds GIP alongside the Caisse des Dépôts / CNP Assurances, it will be withdrawn from the Stock Exchange.