VIDEO – “I have no choice”: in Afghanistan, hungry parents sell their daughters

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, the country has been in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis. Families therefore come to sell their young children. The father of little Parwana, 10, confides.

Families come to sell their young in order to be able to eat. It is an ancestral practice in Afghanistan. It is now experiencing a resurgence in popularity with the arrival of the Taliban to power which has plunged the country into a serious humanitarian crisis. A dowry of 200,000 afghanis, or 1,900 euros, would save seven people, specifies franceinfo which publishes a CNN video on the subject.





In a camp for displaced people in Badghis province, northwestern Afghanistan, Parwana’s family, 10, has survived on humanitarian aid for four years. They received 2.60 euros per day, but since the Taliban took power, this aid has disappeared. The father, who has eight mouths to feed, has therefore resolved to part with his little Parwana.

” I do not have a choice “

“I have no job, no money, no food to eat, explains Abdul Malik, father of Parwana, on the CNN channel. I have no choice, I have to sell my daughter. ” Parwana is therefore living her last moments of sharing with her brothers and sisters. It will be sold to a man in his fifties. The transaction is concluded. “My father must sell me because we have no bread, rice or flour”, confides the little girl.