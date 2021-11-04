Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Almost 1,000 hectares and more than 2,200 buildings ravaged by lava, the latest must-see images at the top of Cumbre Vieja

Erupted on September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to poison the lives of the inhabitants of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain).

This Wednesday, the volcano continues to expel huge amounts of ash and toxic gases. The air quality is affected to such an extent that the authorities have recommended to the inhabitants of Los Llanos de Aridane not to leave their homes while the schools of Tazacorte, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tijarafe, El Paso and Puntagorda remained closed.

The European Copernicus program indicates this Wednesday that now 997.9 hectares of the island are covered by lava while more than 2,200 buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

A magnitude 5 earthquake was felt this Wednesday morning on the island, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Since the start of the eruption, only three earthquakes of this magnitude have been recorded, the highest to date.





ud83d udce2 Tal y como informamos en la última noticia sobre la actividad en la #LaPalma, después de la última revisión el #terremoto of magnitud 5.0 mbLg of esta mañana, se trata de dos terremotos muy seguidos (in 3 segundos) y por eso se ha sentido más fuertemente y de mayor duración. pic.twitter.com/rKDfNwhieB – IGN-CNIG (@IGNSpain) November 3, 2021

The Geological and Mining Institute of Spain has, for its part, shared exceptional images, captured by a drone, of the emission centers of Cumbre Vieja. A fascinating spectacle.