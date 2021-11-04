Walker hallucinates in front of a journalist who confuses Bernard and Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City’s latest press conference turned into an absolutely lunar scene. An English-speaking journalist questioned Kyle Walker on Benjamin Mendy, citing… Bernard Mendy, the former PSG player. And by insisting heavily, despite the obvious discomfort of the English defender.

Kyle Walker’s face reflects the unease that enveloped the Manchester City press room on Tuesday. On the eve of the Champions League match against Bruges (4-1 for the Skyblues), an English-speaking journalist stood out by his intervention completely off the mark.

In the middle of the conference, Jim Conlan, who works for an Irish radio station, asks the England defender: “I would like to know how you handle the competition with Bernard Mendy for the right-back position. Is Bernard pushing you to surpass yourself? ” The City side turns to his press manager: “Who’s that? Mendy?” The latter addresses the reporter: “Sorry Jim, can you be more specific?” Conlan insists: “How is the competition with Bernard Mendy, who has character and shows it in the locker room. Is he pushing you to be better?”





Walker tries to understand: “Mendy, he plays for PSG?” The press officer is annoyed: “Jim, I think you got the wrong name. We don’t understand who you are talking about.” But Conlan persists: “Mendy. About the competition for the right-back job.” Walker asks: “Does he play for Manchester City?” The journalist confirms: “Yes”. The press manager then decides to put an end to the fiasco: “There is a misunderstanding. We will stop there.”

Bernard Mendy retired, Benjamin Mendy in prison

The “misunderstanding” is quite ludicrous. The journalist certainly confused Benjamin Mendy, the left side of Manchester City with Bernard Mendy, the former right side of PSG. A particularly surprising mistake because the 40-year-old former French international (three caps) ended his career in January 2017, after a last experience in India. He certainly wore the colors of Bolton and Hull City in the 2000s, but never those of City. And he is now assistant coach of the PSG women’s team.

Regarding Benjamin Mendy, he does not evolve at all in the same position as Kyle Walker. And he is not likely to overshadow him currently because the 2018 world champion has been in pre-trial detention since the end of August for charges of rape and sexual assault (including one on a minor). The next hearing in his case is scheduled for November 15. It will be used to prepare for his trial. In the meantime, the 27-year-old has seen all his bail requests refused by the British courts.