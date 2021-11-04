Wall Street torn between rising chips and falling banks – 11/04/2021 at 9:38 pm



WALL STREET FINDS IN DISPERSED ORDER

PARIS (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended in disarray on Thursday, with the surge in the semiconductor sector allowing the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq to post closing records for the sixth session of in a row as the Dow Jones lost ground with bank stocks in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s decisions.

The Dow Jones, which finished Wednesday for the first time above 36,000 points, lost 33.35 points, or 0.09%, to 36,124.23, the S&P 500 took 19.49 points, or 0, 42%, to 4,680.06 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 128.72 points, or 0.81%, to 15,940.31.

The most spectacular performance of the day is for semiconductor specialist Qualcomm, whose price jumped 12.73% after better than expected forecasts for the current quarter.

Its competitor Nvidia gained 12.04% and the sector index 3.5%.

In the video game sector, Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive Software gained 2.14% and 4.75% respectively after raising their sales targets for this year.





“The ‘growth’ side of the market is again showing positive results today, benefiting from lower yields,” commented Matthew Miskin, strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “The market had prepared for a general rise in yields before the Fed’s announcement of ‘tapering’, the tide was reversed today.”

The US central bank said on Wednesday, as expected, that it would reduce its bond purchases in the markets but gave no signal to suggest that it could raise interest rates sooner than expected, which surprised some of the investors.

This reaction helped lower yields on Treasury bills Thursday: that of ten-year securities fell more than five basis points to 1.5227%.

The banking sector paid the price: JPMorgan Chase lost 1.31%, Bank of America 2.15%, Goldman Sachs 2.35%. The S&P Financials Index fell 1.34%, the biggest sector decline of the day.

Pharmaceutical group Moderna also fell 17.89% after lowering its sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine.

About 420 companies in the S&P 500 have now released their quarterly and index profits are expected to jump 41.2% year-on-year according to figures from Refinitiv IBES.

On the macroeconomic front, jobless claims fell again last week to their lowest level in nearly 20 months. Investors are awaiting the Labor Department’s monthly report on Friday.

(Report Marc Angrand, with Lewis Krauskopf in New York)