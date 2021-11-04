“We are not going to escape this new wave” says epidemiologist Antoine Flahault

9:15 am: Six presidential candidates in Chile in quarantine Six of the seven presidential candidates on November 21 in Chile will have to suspend their campaign to undergo a one-week quarantine, the first-round favorite having tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after debating face to face with each of them. them. Left-wing candidate Gabriel Boric, 35, announced on social media Wednesday that he had contracted the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, and suffering from fever and cough.

8:29 am: “We are not going to escape this new wave” “We are not going to escape this new wave,” said the epidemiologist and professor of public health in Geneva Antoine Flahault on BFMTV this Thursday morning. “The big question is to know if, thanks to the vaccination, it will make it possible not to clog the hospitals.” “France, Spain, Portugal and Italy are the last strongholds in Western Europe to resist” the resumption of the epidemic, he underlines. The epidemiologist therefore recalls the importance of vaccination to limit the circulation of the virus but also “the wearing of a mask and ventilation” which is according to him “very neglected” in all places, schools, businesses, transport etc.

7:40 am: Two provinces of Canada step back on compulsory vaccination of caregivers Quebec and Ontario, the two Canadian provinces most affected by the pandemic, announced on Wednesday that they would not ultimately suspend their unvaccinated healthcare workers, to avoid weakening an already battered sector. Quebec unvaccinated health workers will not receive a “Covid bonus” and will have to undergo a screening test three times a week, otherwise they will be suspended. Vaccination will nevertheless be compulsory for new employees. Currently, 97% of healthcare workers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

7:30 am: State of emergency in Latvia Latvia declared a three-month state of health emergency on Monday due to the resurgence of Covid-19 infections at record levels, while vaccination of the population remains at one of the lowest levels in the EU. The number of daily contaminations is now well above a thousand in this Baltic country of 1.9 million inhabitants, a rate of spread of the pandemic higher than what had been seen earlier in the year.

7:05 am: WHO green light for a new vaccine The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency approval for the Covid vaccine Covaxin, the first fully developed in India and the eighth to receive the precious sesame.

6:35 am: Global CO2 emissions close to pre-Covid records The Covid crisis was only a parenthesis for the climate and global emissions of CO2, the main greenhouse gas, have picked up again, leaving less and less time to counter global warming, warns a study this Thursday. They should rebound by 4.9% in 2021, to be closer to less than 1% of the absolute record of 2019, according to this study by the Global carbon project, published on the occasion of the COP26. This group of international scientists studies global carbon “budgets”, or the amount of CO2 that can be emitted for a given result.

6:05 am: The Assembly reinstates the deadline of July 31 for the health pass The deputies decided, in accordance with the will of the government, to extend to July 31, 2022 the possibility of using the health pass to fight against the epidemic, reversing the decision of the Senate to reduce this deadline to February 28. The text was approved by 147 votes to 125 and two abstentions, at the end of a new reading which restores the text, profoundly modified last week by the upper house, in the direction desired by the government. After the new reading at the Palais Bourbon, the senators must in turn again work on the text on Thursday. The National Assembly must have the last word on Friday during a final reading.



51.28 million French people have received at least one dose of vaccine Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51.28 million French people have received at least one injection (i.e. 76.1% of the total population) and 50.12 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (74.4% ).

5:52 am: “Massive absenteeism” of caregivers at the Guadeloupe CHU The management of the University Hospital of Guadeloupe denounced a “massive absenteeism rate” among its staff. The director of the CHU, Gérard Cotellon, castigated an “inexplicable absenteeism other than by stops of convenience”. The rate of absenteeism in some nursing services would be around 30% and would oblige “the CHU [à] pool several surgical and medical services within the framework of a Business Continuity Plan “.

The list of departments where the mask returns to school The government announced the return of the mask to school on Monday in the departments which are above the incidence rate of 50 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. They are 39 in this case. If we add the departments where the mask had never disappeared, these are 57 metropolitan departments (61 with overseas) where the mask is compulsory at school. Click here to find out more.

5:49 am: Subcontractor “falsified” Pfizer vaccine clinical trial data A whistleblower accuses Ventavia, in charge of part of Pfizer’s vaccine clinical trial, of numerous breaches. The latter would have been reported to the American health authorities, who did not react. Read our article by clicking here.

5:47 am: More than 10,000 new cases, but this is a figure to be put into perspective The number of new infections was particularly impressive on Wednesday, with 10,050 cases recorded. The threshold of 10,000 had not been crossed since mid-September, but this figure should be put into perspective because the holiday of All Saints’ Day Monday. Still, the increase in the number of cases has been observed for nearly three weeks and will be closely monitored over the next few days.

