Nolwenn Leroy is back in the bins with the release of an eighth studio album entitled “La Cavale”. Paris Match met her on this occasion.

On November 12, Nolwenn Leroy will unveil his eighth studio album, “La Cavale”, written and composed in part by Benjamin Biolay. An intimate opus in which she evokes in particular her commitments, her 4-year-old son Marin (born from her relationship with tennis player Arnaud Clément), or her friendship with the late Christophe. The song “La Cavale”, the only text she wrote, is a tribute to the district of Brest and to the singer who died in April 2020.

“My mom was never a fan of me”

On the occasion of the release in the bins of her new disc, the French singer confided in Paris Match. Looking back on her early career nearly 20 years ago in the “Star Academy” (“The chick who giggled in front of the cameras, it wasn’t me! I was terribly first degree” she said), the artist also spoke about his family life. From her mother, Muriel, she thus inherited a certain modesty. “My mom was never a fan of me and it kept my feet on the ground. She is an Auvergne, they are silent. With us, we don’t get carried away, ”she jokes.





The pangs of fame and the outrageous media attention are also among the reasons that have pushed her to adopt absolute discretion, especially over her private life. If she has been dating Arnaud Clément for almost 14 years, fans will not be surprised not to meet them on the red carpets of social events. On the contrary, they will know well enough that it is not the style of the house. “We lead a fairly normal life. This is also why my report to the press is complicated: I do not have much to give sulfurous, ”she concludes.

