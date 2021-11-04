More

    “We were all lying”: Luana Belmondo publishes a moving photo of his mother after her long hospitalization

    This Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Luana Belmondo shared a moving shot of his mother. Hospitalized for three months, the latter managed to stand again, making the pride of her daughter, the wife of Paul Belmondo.

    Very early on, Luana Belmondo left Italy to live in France. If she started a big family with Paul Belmondo, she never misses an opportunity to return to her native country to visit her mother. Revealing that the latter had been hospitalized for the past three months, the pretty blonde shared: “Even if you are not a very easy to manage mom with your strong character and your dominant personality, today, I want to tell you good that you are like that … You’ve been in the hospital for more than three months. You were made to believe, me first, with the help of the doctors, therapists and nurses that one day you would be up again … well, we were all lying, because none of us there. believed, but you (in your silences), yes, you knew that you could …

    In the caption of this shot, where his mother stands proudly, Luana Belmondo then wrote: “And you have succeeded once again in proving us wrong. I have just brought you home today after this long fight that only you could lead at 88 years old. Still stoic, straight, beating, you know what Mamma Ottavia? You are a true example. A source of inspiration and life … Even if you are always a great …“Words that touched Internet users, many of whom reacted.”What an example of the will and love of life! My deepest respects Madam, may you still have very, very, very many beautiful days among those you love and who give it back to you, I think!“;”This text is very moving! I hope you can share many more beautiful moments with your mom!“;”What a temperament the mamma! Always believe in it was his motto and it worked!“, can we read.

    Luana Belmondo has lost a loved one

    Worried about his mother in the last few months, Luana Belmondo was also very affected by the death of her stepfather, Jean-Paul Belmondo. Following the disappearance of the sacred monster from the cinema, it is on Instagram that she had shared: “I was lucky to know such a joyful man who loved life so much. During the many trials of his life, he always knew how to get up and move forward. Walk forward with that smile that has never left him. That’s what he would have liked us to do … Thank you for all your many messages. They have done us a lot of good.

