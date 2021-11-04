Wearing a mask at school: the list of departments where it will be compulsory from Monday, November 8

From Monday, November 8, 39 departments will complete the list of territories where wearing a mask is compulsory at school. Consult our interactive map to find out the level of the sanitary protocol of your department in metropolitan France.

61. This is the number of departments where wearing a mask is compulsory at school from Monday, November 8. Faced with a deteriorating health situation, the National Education has decided to switch several departments into level 2 of the health protocol. In particular, it provides for a return to the wearing of masks in schools.

The listing got longer this week with the addition of 39 new departments. These are the territories where the incidence rate exceeds 50 on an average of five consecutive days. In Occitania are concerned Lozère, Aveyron, Aude (where the wearing of the mask has never been suspended)

the Pyrénées-Orientales, the Tarn, Gers, the Hautes-Pyrénées, the Tarn-et-Garonne and the Lot.





The list in France