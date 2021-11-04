Western Sahara: Algeria blames Morocco for the death of three Algerians killed in a bombing

The tensions observed for weeks between Algeria and Morocco are not about to subside. Algeria announced on Wednesday the death of three of its nationals in a bombing that it attributes to Morocco, Western Sahara, a territory at the heart of sharp tensions between the two enemy brothers of the Maghreb.

The question of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony considered as a “non-autonomous territory” by the UN in the absence of a definitive settlement, has been opposing for decades Rabat, which controls nearly 80% of this vast desert territory, to the Polisario Front, calling for a self-determination referendum and supported by Algeria.

“Three Algerian nationals were cowardly assassinated by a barbaric bombardment of their trucks while they were making the Nouakchott-Ouargla link”, between Mauritania and Algeria, the Algerian presidency said in a statement, specifying that the attack had took place on Monday.

According to the same source, “several factors point to the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara as having committed, with sophisticated weaponry, this cowardly assassination”. About 3,500 km long, the road linking Nouakchott to Ouargla, in southern Algeria, runs along Western Sahara.

“Innocent victims of this act of state terrorism”

The Algerian statement does not specify the exact location where the bombardment took place but Akram Kharief, head of the specialized site Mena Defense, indicated that the Algerian truckers had been “killed at Bir Lahlou in Western Sahara”.

The Algerian presidency also did not give more details on the “sophisticated weaponry” that Morocco is accused of having used in the attack, but Rabat had taken delivery in mid-September of a first order of Turkish combat drones, according to the press.

“Their assassination will not go unpunished,” said the Algerian presidency in its press release, paying tribute to “the three innocent victims of this act of state terrorism. No comment from the Moroccan authorities could be obtained immediately.



After initial information on this incident published Tuesday on social networks, the Mauritanian army denied in a statement that such an attack had occurred in Mauritanian territory. Tensions have increased recently between Algeria and Morocco, culminating in Algiers breaking off diplomatic relations with its neighbor at the end of August. The crisis erupted shortly after the normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, in exchange for the United States’ recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Algeria opposed to negotiations

Rabat controls nearly 80% of this vast territory with its rich mining subsoil and bordering waters full of fish, while Algiers supports the Sahrawi separatists. The Polisario is calling for a self-determination referendum under the auspices of the UN, which had been planned when a ceasefire was signed in 1991.

The Sahrawi separatists broke the truce with Morocco on November 13, 2020, after the deployment of Moroccan forces in a buffer zone in Western Sahara. The UN Security Council last week called on the “parties” to the Sahara conflict to resume negotiations “without preconditions and in good faith”, by passing a resolution extending the Minurso mission in the country for one year. region.

But Algeria, opposed to a resumption of negotiations in the form of round tables organized in Switzerland, denounced this resolution as “partial”. Another consequence of the rise in tensions between Algiers and Rabat, Algeria has decided not to renew at the end of October the gas pipeline contract passing through Morocco and supplying Spain with Algerian gas, citing “practices of a hostile nature in the kingdom” neighbor.