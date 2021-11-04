what he discovered changed the internet





CHARLES K. KAO. The one who is considered today as the father of optical fiber is honored by Google this Thursday, October 4, through a doodle celebrating the 88th anniversary of his birth.

Charles Kuen Kao, American-British physicist, was born 88 years ago to the day in the French concession of Shanghai (Chinese territory which was under French administration between 1849 and 1946). Died in 2018, nine years after receiving the Nobel Prize in Physics for his discoveries in optical fiber, he has significantly impacted our time by providing us with the means to access a high-speed internet network – which allows you, for example, to read this page, available on your screen at such high speed.

The father of optical fiber

As early as 1966, Charles K. Kao was a pioneer in the research of optical fibers as a means of telecommunications. With George Hockham, a British engineer, he notably demonstrates that the existing high losses come from the presence of impurities in the fiber rather than from an underlying problem with the design itself. In other words, it focuses primarily on the properties of the material. This observation led the two engineers to look for low loss materials and suitable fibers for this type of communication. After having tested many of them, their choice fell on silica glass, whose high purity makes it the ideal candidate for optical communication.





Charles Kuen Kao and George Hockham therefore publish an article in which they propose that fibers made with purified glass (silica glass) would have the capacity to carry one gigahertz (unit of frequency measurement of the International System equal to 10 hertz) of information. over long distances, using lasers. This article arouses the interest of the global scientific community, which is launching a study on this technology. Charles K. Kao will be in charge of leading the development of this technology: in 1977, the first telephone network carried signals over the air via optical fibers. The following decade, Charles K. Kao oversaw the implementation of fiber optic networks around the world. Engineers therefore play a key role in the dissemination of fiber optic technology, both in research and in the marketing of the means of communication.

In 2009, he received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his discoveries greatly advancing fiber-optic communications – more specifically, for his contributions to the study of light transmission in fibers for optical communication.

Biography and studies

Although his father was a lawyer, Charles K. Kao chose to turn to science. After a brilliant education, in 1965 he obtained a doctorate in computer engineering from Imperial College London (at the time, a college of the University of London). While studying for his doctorate, Charles Kuen Kao worked as an engineer at Standard Telecommunication Laboratories, a research laboratory of Standard Telephones and Cables, itself a subsidiary of ITT – the International Telephone & Telegraph, a multinational founded in 1920 specializing in telephone communications based in the United States. He will then work directly for ITT. In 1970, Charles K. Kao joined the University of Hong Kong. He was vice-chancellor of the university between 1987 and 1996.

What is optical fiber?

An optical fiber is a wire whose “soul” (the physical medium that carries optical signals, located most inside the cable), made of glass or plastic today, has the property of conducting light, thus serving for endoscopy, lighting, or digital data transmission. Thus, the information flow that it offers can be driven between several hundred or even thousands of kilometers. It is optical fiber that allows us today to use high-speed internet.