What is behind our desire to constantly snack

You have just finished eating. No sooner have you watched an episode of your favorite series that you are again tormented by hunger … We all know these periods of almost uncontrollable hunger pangs, but not the reason for this pressing need, the origin of these physiological demands. .

Among the key players in this food puzzle are orexins A and B, or hypocretins: two small molecules produced by certain nerve cells (neurons) in the hypothalamus. This important region of our brain is involved in the regulation of the autonomic nervous system and many functions such as reproduction, thermoregulation and hunger.

Although their role was initially linked to the regulation of diet, including stimulation of appetite, it is now known that orexins contribute to many other effects throughout our body.

They influence, for example, the regulation of sleep, cardiovascular and endocrine functions, the regulation of energy expenditure and thermogenesis, reward systems and mood. They modulate many behaviors related to our mental and physical health, ranging from arousal to emotional changes to our sensitivity to pain. They are involved in diseases as diverse as narcolepsy and obesity, and play in dependence as in our response to stress.

In addition, orexin levels are altered in mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders. They can also explain gender differences in stress response and are identified as a possible therapeutic target for their treatment.

It’s this incredible versatility that will help link our feeling of fullness to the overwhelming urge to put our hands in the candy box.

How orexins make us want to eat more

The system that regulates the production of orexins is able to detect changes in energy balance and increase their levels in response to fasting in particular. These molecules do not work alone: ​​they interact with other proteins involved in regulating appetite, such as leptin and ghrelin.

Leptin is a digestive hormone released by adipose tissue that regulates our fat reserves (which are a form of long-term energy storage) but also our appetite by inducing the feeling of satiety. Ghrelin, on the other hand, is a digestive hormone secreted by the stomach just before an expected meal. It works in the short term and stimulates hunger.

How do these two molecules work with our protagonists, namely orexins?

The regulation of energy and appetite by orexin is done through information from other areas of the hypothalamus, which records, among other things, changes in the levels of glucose, leptin and ghrelin.

The neurons that produce orexins are able to integrate this information and trigger a response according to the body’s needs. And, unfortunately for us, food intake can be associated with a reward. Orexin A is also believed to link it to some of the environmental factors causing craving (this irrepressible need observed in addictions, where its role has also been identified) and relapse.





A major role throughout life

But the impact of orexins is much broader. There are times when the urge to eat is sometimes heightened, for example during premenstruation or after menopause. What is behind these physiological demands? Again, the relationship of orexins has been investigated.

During menopause, sleep disturbances, weight gain and increased anxiety are frequently described. To try to understand the extent of their regulatory abilities, we have studied how the levels of these hormones are altered in the body and whether their variations may be associated with some of the symptoms observed.

And indeed, an increase in orexin A levels then occurs, along with the reduction in estrogen levels.

However, clinical studies performed to date are not yet conclusive and no clear association has been found between orexin A levels and other variables typical of the postmenopausal state. These include the impact of hormone replacement therapy on these levels, changes in sleep quality and body mass index.

Links to eating disorders

Anorexia nervosa is particularly concerned. This eating disorder is characterized by being underweight (abnormally low weight, due to insufficient and unbalanced food intake), which results from an altered perception of body image and an intense fear of gaining weight.

This severe malnutrition affects the whole body and causes other clinical manifestations, ranging from the absence of periods to impaired brain function. Recent studies suggest that orexin A levels and cognitive performance were lower in women with anorexia nervosa.

In addition, low levels of this hormone have also been found to be associated with reduced cognitive flexibility and poorer psychological test scores assessing decision making in risky situations.

It remains necessary to expand and confirm these results, which nevertheless open up an interesting avenue of research linking neuropsychology and energy expenditure. What perhaps to understand more broadly the mechanisms by which they act and interact.

