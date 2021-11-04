when Bruce Springsteen carries Yann Barthes

VIDEO – The former President of the United States and the interpreter of Born in the USA were the guests, Tuesday evening, of “Quotidien” on TMC.

Tuesday evening, “Quotidien” created the event. Indeed, on the occasion of the release of their book Born in the USA (Ed. Fayard), Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have agreed to answer Yann Barthes’ questions in duplex from the singer’s residence located in New Jersey. And from the first minutes, the host of the TMC talk show wanted to create a relaxed atmosphere by asking his guests about their dress.

“READ ALSO – Yann Barthès:” I prefer to be well-meaning than the opposite ”





“It’s a conversation between two American icons, between these two cool guys, guys with incredible style”, he started referring to their book. “Here is my first reaction: why don’t you wear a tie?”, then asked Yann Barthes, brandishing his. “No one warned us. We were not told that we had to otherwise we would have done the same “, replied the former president of the United States. “We wear ties in France, come on!”, insisted with humor the host, not expecting a single moment to be spoofed by the American artist. “I wore exactly the same tie for eight years at Catholic school”, underlined the one who is nicknamed The Boss.

Not enough to destabilize Yann Barthes who continued the interview more seriously. For more than twenty minutes, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen spoke of their friendship since their meeting in 2008, their collaboration to write this book, current events in the United States …

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .