Where does “Let’s go Brandon”, the new anti-Biden slogan come from?

The gimmick is now taken up by many American opponents of the current Democratic president.

Who is Brandon? In recent weeks, the expression “Let’s go Brandon!” (“Go Brandon”, in French version) has acquired a certain popularity among some Americans. Quoted by several political figures, used as a rallying hashtag on social networks or chanted in certain football stadiums, the expression is in fact a back door for opponents of Joe Biden to insult the current President of the United States .

Misunderstanding

As the Canadian media explains Press, the genesis of the term dates back to October 2, in Alabama, a conservative state in the south of the country, after a NASCAR race. As today’s winner, Brandon Brown, is interviewed live on NBC, several dozen members of the public chant “Fuck Joe Biden,” which can be politely translated as “Joe Biden, fuck you. “

At the time, journalist Kelli Stavast does not understand the presidential insult, and thinks that the spectators are sending cries of support to the pilot. “You can hear the crowd chanting, ‘Let’s go Brandon’,” she rejoices then.

It did not take more for the most Trumpists and other conservatives fervent opponents of Joe Biden to seize the expression. It has since been used to insult the strongman of the White House in a discreet way but also to denounce what they believe would be a media bias, the journalist in question having according to their theory sought to cover up the anti-cries. Biden from the crowd.

Resumed in politics

During a recent trip to the suburbs of Chicago where he was to promote vaccination, Joe Biden was greeted to the sound of the slogan. A few days later, the same song awaited the Head of State during a visit to New Jersey.

The gimmick has spread like wildfire, even to the point of making its appearance in the political debate. Recently, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, close to Donald Trump, posed alongside a “Let’s go Brandon” sign on the sidelines of a baseball game.

At a press conference with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, several members of the public rose at the end of the speech to chant the slogan.





Some even go further. This is the case of Jeff Duncan, representative of the Third District of South Carolina in the House of Representatives, who wore a mask bearing the disguised insult on the steps of the White House.

Clips and t-shirts

Likewise, “Let’s go Brandon” is poised to become a big business. For the modest sum of 45 dollars, or about forty euros, the political committee of Donald Trump Save America has put up for sale a t-shirt with the expression. An “official” product that the former president “wants you to buy”, we can read in an email promoting the garment.

On October 11, a rap song performed by a certain Loza Alexander was born. To date, the protest track, which takes up themes diverted from the Trump campaign such as “Make music great again” has been viewed more than 4.6 million times.

It even climbed to 38th position in the US Billboard Hot 100 ranking of the eponymous magazine and 10th in the R & B / Hip-Hop category of the latter.

A second title of the same name, performed by Bryson Gray, is currently at number 28 on the charts. In the official clip of the title, the performer wears a t-shirt Impeach Joe Biden and conspicuously sports a gun.

“Lets’ go us”

As for Brandon Brown, the racing driver at the “origin” of the song, he seems to take the thing with a smile. On October 7, he even cracked an ironic tweet in which he welcomed all Brandons signed “Let’s go us.”

Member of a team that belongs to his father, in poor financial health despite his victory on October 2, the pilot hopes to take advantage of this new celebrity to find new sponsors.