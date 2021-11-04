which adventurers have no place in this All-Stars? Discover the results of our survey

In an online survey, Télé-Loisirs wanted to know who, in your opinion, had no place in this All-Stars birthday of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Here is the verdict!
This All-Stars from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, keeps all its promises. Physical and sporting prowess, high-flying strategy, betrayals and jacket reversals: every Tuesday on TF1, millions of you follow the adventures of “The best“adventurers … and sometimes to rage on social networks. Too much for some, who threaten or even insult some candidates with a decried attitude like Alix or Coumba. As this anniversary edition approaches little by little of its final outcome, Télé-Loisirs wanted to know which adventurers found thanks to your eyes … or vice versa!
Loïc, favorite adventurer of The legend
A few weeks ago, a first online survey crowned Loïc your favorite candidate of the season, ahead of Teheiura, Laurent Maistret and finally Claude Dartois. At the bottom of the ranking were Jade, Christelle and finally Alix, much criticized in recent weeks. During a new call to vote, your favorite magazine this week wanted to know who, in your opinion, had no place in this All-Stars. Discover the results now!
Here is who has no place in this All-Stars according to our survey
At the head, and unsurprisingly, we find Alix whose attitude is far (very far) from gaining unanimity among viewers, as among certain adventurers. In second position, we find the discreet Christelle followed by Jade. Finally, at the foot of the podium, we find sat. The young candidate pays for his youth and his recent appearance in Koh Lanta. For many Internet users, it does not yet have its place in an All-Stars. Moreover, he has yet to break his shell to become an adventurer in his own right, one who definitely seems to like living in the shadow of his idol Teheiura. But beware, in Koh Lanta, everything goes very quickly with the public. In a few episodes, Claude has thus somewhat scratched his image of the perfect candidate after several blows of brilliance badly perceived in the eyes of viewers.