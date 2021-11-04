who is his daughter Margaux tainted by this affair?

This is a case that once again harms the image of Jean-Luc Lahaye. According to The Parisian this Wednesday, November 3, the singer was arrested by investigators from the Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP). Placed in custody for “rape and sexual assault on minors over 15 years old”, the artist is also accused of “minor corruption”. But also of “fraudulent abuse of the state of weakness of a minor to lead him to a prejudicial act”, of“invasion of privacy” and of “possession of child pornography” according to 20 minutes. Jean-Luc Lahaye is suspected of having sexually assaulted two teenage girls (16 and 17 years old) in 2013 and 2014. As pointed out by our colleagues from the Parisian, his daughter Margaux was also arrested for “witness tampering” and “complicity in rape”. The young woman would have silenced the two victims.





Margaux Lahaye, who is not used to making headlines, was born in 1984. She is the eldest daughter of the singer and his ex-wife Aurélie. From this same marriage was born the youngest Gloria (1986). Thanks to her allure, Margaux Lahaye very quickly interested the world of fashion. She illustrated herself as a model with the agency “Metropolitan Models”. On the Web, Gloria’s sister has often been immortalized alongside her father to the delight of Internet users. But in 2019, their family was almost struck by a terrible tragedy.

Then invited to a friend’s house in Paris, Margaux Lahaye has a fall “two-storey”. In the turmoil, the interpreter of Never again then seized his Facebook account to provide some details of the incident. “The toilet door is a sort of sliding glass door that strangely resembles a bay window. In her sleep, Margaux made the wrong door and stepped out onto the real bay window opening onto a balcony which, as it is, was not in possession of its guardrail. She fell two floors with multiple bruises and fractures. “, explained Jean-Luc Lahaye on the social network.

Last year, he wanted to reassure his audience about the health of his eldest child. “Margaux is fine, she is in rehabilitation, I wouldn’t say more”, confided the interpreter of Singer Dad for Star TV. To be continued …

See also: Jean-Luc Lahaye responds to the many criticisms concerning his companion

Writing