WHO worries about “very worrying” rate of transmission in Europe

The increase in cases is explained by the combination of insufficient vaccination coverage and the relaxation of measures anti–Covid, according to the World Health Organization.

The alarm bell is sounded. The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern, Thursday, November 4, about the pace “very worrying” of transmission of Covid-19 currently observed in Europe. “We are, again, at the epicenter”, lamented the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, during an online press conference.

“The current rate of transmission in the 53 countries of the European region is very worrying (…) If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million deaths from Covid-19 in the region by February”, he said.

For the WHO, the increase in cases is explained by the combination of insufficient vaccination coverage and the relaxation of anti-Covid measures. According to data from WHO Europe, hospitalizations linked to Covid “more than doubled in one week”.





The number of new cases per day has been increasing for nearly six consecutive weeks in Europe and the number of new deaths per day has been on the rise for just over seven consecutive weeks, with around 250,000 cases and 3,600 daily deaths, the data shows official by country compiled by AFP.

The current increase is notably driven by Russia (8,162 deaths in the last seven days), Ukraine (3,819 deaths) and Romania (3,100 deaths), according to these data. Closer to France, Germany is also affected by an epidemic “massive” among the unvaccinated, warned the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, Wednesday. The WHO has also called for continuing to use masks on a massive scale in the face of the virus.