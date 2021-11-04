Why cash payment isn’t really about to go away

TO ANALYSE

It is a gesture known to all, which we see less and less: payment in cash. Between the blue card, the democratization of contactless accelerated by the coronavirus (now present even in bakeries), online commerce, the possibility of paying directly with your phone, even smart rings, cash has less and less place in our pockets. “Payment behavior is changing,” concedes the microphone of Europe 1 Marc Schwartz, president of the Monnaie de Paris. Yet the guest of France is on the move assures him: he does not believe “absolutely” in the end of the cash.

Marc Schwartz, president of the Monnaie de Paris: “Cash is still widely used. More than 70% of trade in points of sale in Europe is made thanks to cash” pic.twitter.com/3kCbWAEulV – Europe 1 (@ Europe1) November 3, 2021

70% of French people use cash every day

For someone who is at the head of the oldest company in the world, all modern means of payment “reach a limited number of people, probably less than 10% of French people”. “90% of French people continue to use cash to pay, including 70% every day,” says Marc Schwartz, relying on an Ifop survey conducted for the Monnaie de Paris. Similarly, 83% of respondents say they are “attached to species”.





A trend that is also found beyond the borders of France, since “more than 70% of payment transactions carried out within the European Union are in cash”. A figure which is partly explained by the “30 million Europeans who do not have a bank account” and who can therefore only pay for their purchases in cash.

Marc Schwartz, president of the Monnaie de Paris: “In France, you do not have the right to refuse a payment in cash” pic.twitter.com/7YQsNsoXw4 – Europe 1 (@ Europe1) November 3, 2021

The importance of being able to pay in cash everywhere

In addition, Marc Schwartz argues the importance of always being able to pay in cash everywhere. “Freedom of choice is an essential part of confidence in money. There is always a lot of cash in circulation, and it is important to know that the money you have is valuable. to do, it must be able to be used in daily payments. This is called legal tender in France. ” Moreover, it is still forbidden in France to refuse a payment in cash.